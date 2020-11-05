EVERSANA™ Named A Great Place To Work By Global Workplace Authority For Second Consecutive Year

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its momentum as a pioneer of next-generation commercialization services to the life sciences industry, EVERSANA™ has again been certified as a Great Place to Work® by the global authority in workplace culture.

EVERSANA has twice been named to the prestigious list, based on feedback from an anonymous survey by the company's more than 3,000 employees. EVERSANA's overall score increased by 12 percentage points from 2019, with a more than 20% increase in employees indicating they "look forward to coming to work" each day.

"To receive this recognition during a year like 2020 speaks to the culture we work so hard to create every day," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA. "We will always invest the time and resources to create a best-in-class workplace that creates best-in-class support for our employees, clients and patients."

The Great Place to Work recognition, which measures companies against organizations of similar size and industry, provides a valuable benchmark for employees and reinforces the company's commitment to retaining and attracting the best talent to serve its clients worldwide. The recognition comes in a year when EVERSANA and its employees committed to:

Putting employee health first - In March, when COVID-19 exploded, the company quickly mobilized and transitioned nearly its entire workforce to remote operations. Employees have thrived in new environments and focused on client service. Weekly broadcast updates from CEO Jim Lang helped guide the global enterprise through the pandemic.

Expanding capabilities by adding two leading companies in Data & Analytics and Field Solutions Training - HVH Analytics joined EVERSANA in July, and Alkemy Partners became part of EVERSANA in September, adding leading talent to the growing company.

Expanding the company's Culture Beliefs to reflect the importance of diversity and inclusion - In August, the company added an eighth culture belief to its values: Embracing Diversity. The belief was championed and developed by a taskforce of employees.

Launching multiple pharmaceutical products for patients in need - Since January, EVERSANA has announced commercialization partnerships with multiple life science companies. As an example, Evoke Pharma launched its first product, Gimoti, together with EVERSANA in October.

"I could not be prouder of the amazing and talented team we have assembled. Together with our clients and propelled by the unmatched enthusiasm from our employees, we are advancing our mission to be the leading commercial services company creating a healthier world for all," noted Lang. "Now that's a Great Place to Work!"

For a full list of Great Place to Work certified companies, including EVERSANA, click here.

About EVERSANA™

EVERSANA™ is the leading life sciences provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 500 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life science solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. It helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, its culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. The company uses its unparalleled benchmark data to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces in the U.S. and more than 60 other countries, including Fortune's annual list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com.

