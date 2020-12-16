EverQuote CEO Jayme Mendal To Participate In Upcoming Virtual Investor Events

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. ("EverQuote"), a leading online marketplace for insurance shopping, today announced that Jayme Mendal, CEO will participate in two upcoming Fireside chats. In addition, John Wagner, CFO, and Joseph Sanborn, SVP, Corporate Development & Strategy will be hosting 1X1 investor meetings at the 23 rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference.

Event Details:

Canaccord Genuity Fireside Chat Date: Monday, December 21, 2020 Virtual Fireside Chat Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

23 rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference Date: Monday, January 11, 2021 Virtual Fireside Chat Time: 10:00 a.m. ET Hosting 1X1 Investor Meetings

The fireside chats will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on EverQuote's investor relations website at http://investors.everquote.com.

About EverQuote EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace, connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's mission is to empower insurance shoppers to better protect life's most important assets—their family, property, and future. Our vision is to use data and technology to make insurance simpler, more affordable and personalized ultimately reducing cost and risk.

Investor Relations Contact: Brinlea Johnson The Blueshirt Group415.269.2645 brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com