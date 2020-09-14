Everplush Celebrates September Textile Week 2020 With New Microfiber Product Launches

The textile company will be introducing new additions to its family of sustainable microfiber products and offering exclusive deals on best sellers.

SEATTLE, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricol-Everplush, leading creator and manufacturer of sustainable microfiber and innovative textile products, is celebrating September Textile Week with the launch of two new Everplush towel collections, the Twist Yarn Collection and Classic Hotel Collection, special pricing, and more. The company will be commemorating the event throughout the week online.

Everplush is kicking off with the launch of their Classic Hotel Collection during the first week of September. Originally developed for hotel use, the towels are the heaviest weight, clocking in at 650 GSM. The collection also includes Everplush's first-ever premium white bath-mat towel featuring 1,200 GSM. The entire Classic Hotel Collection is designed to be not only shrink-resistant, but to also provide the same luxurious, drying technology patented by Everplush and used throughout the entire family of microfiber products.

Everplush will also be holding a sale on their 6 PC Diamond Jacquard Bath Towel Sets. These towels are designed with a unique modern pattern and utilize the Microfiber Technology that the company is famous for. With Everplush Technology®, these towels absorb more water, dry faster, and last longer than regular cotton towels. The set will be on sale for $48.99 during the week of September 14 th.

Everplush will also be releasing a Twist Yarn Collection, the most affordable collection yet, later this year in time for the holiday season. The Twist Yarn towel is also the company's lightest towel and will be available in single or double dye and fabric bound edges for an athletic aesthetic that's functional and fashionable. The Twist Yarn towels will be available for a starting price of $14.99.

"We are so excited to be celebrating September Textile Week this year," said Mr. Hongwei Duan, CEO of Everplush. "Not only do we have great new products to share this month, but we are also excited to be a part of this year's Virtual New York Home Fashions Market Week, where we will be presenting our latest collections created with our Everplush Technology."

As with Tricol-Everplush entire roster of products, the new launches are a perfect balance between soft and functional, and the patented microfiber technology incorporated not only retains plushness after every wash, but also maintains the ability to dry and stays more absorbent than the average towel.

New York Home Fashions Virtual Market Week, an online trade show for home textiles directed at wholesalers, will take place September 14 th- September 17 th. For more information on Everplush, including their online promotions for September Textile week as well as monthly products releases, please visit: www.everplush.com.

About Tricol-EverplushSince 1992, Tricol-Everplush has made it a mission to create a more sustainable, comfortable world. As the owner of 13 factories that produce innovative textiles for consumers everywhere, we are proud to offer products that are powered by sustainable microfiber technologies, including patented Everplush® technology. With our roster of brands, including, Everplush, Biospired, Fabbrica Home, and Tricol Clean, we make sure our linens not only retain their plushness after every wash, but keep drying you off quickly and staying more absorbent than the average towel. For more information, visit www.everplush.com.

Media Contact: Alyssa Morrello alyssam@lotus823.com(732) 212-0823 x413

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everplush-celebrates-september-textile-week-2020-with-new-microfiber-product-launches-301129989.html

SOURCE Everplush