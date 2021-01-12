Dart Interests, a leading developer and owner of groundbreaking, large scale real estate projects today announced the launch of their latest project, Evermore Orlando Resort, a comprehensive redevelopment of the former #1 Tripadvisor rated Villas at Grand Cypress. The 1,100-acre resort complex bordering Walt Disney World ® brings a new approach to the traditional vacation home rental experience and debuts the latest addition to the Conrad Hotels & Resorts portfolio, Hilton's (HLT) - Get Report contemporary luxury hotel brand.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210112005719/en/

Evermore Orlando Resort (credit: Red Vertex)

"With the launch of the Evermore project, Dart is introducing an entirely new hospitality category that will change the landscape of vacation rental homes," says Christopher Kelsey, President of Dart Interests. "We are creating the first-ever wholly owned, large-scale community of purpose-built vacation rental homes and operating them with hotel-quality standards and world-class resort amenities. Our approach solves the #1 problem for vacation renters: uncertainty in the quality of the home. Almost all vacation rentals are owned by individuals, each with their own unique tastes and willingness to maintain the properties. Our centralized ownership model makes it possible for our guests to be certain that they are getting a first-class home with superior safety standards. Our scale also means that we can deliver a wider array of services to our guests making their visit easier and more enjoyable. Plus, our range in sizes - from 2 bedrooms to 11, makes us the perfect destination for any group, including large multi-generational or multi-family gatherings," he adds.

Accommodations:

At full buildout, the massive 10,000-bedroom resort represents an equity investment well in excess of a billion dollars and arguably creates a new institutional-grade asset class. Evermore's first phase will open with nearly 1,500 bedrooms spread among an array of stay experiences, from single homes to villas, flats and hotel guestrooms. The plans include 69 houses ranging in size from five to eleven bedrooms. Beyond vacation homes, the resort complex will also offer 76 four-bedroom flats, 41 two and four-bedroom villas and a luxury Conrad hotel which will offer sophisticated design, best-in-class amenities and intuitive service to provide an exceptional travel experience in Orlando.

"We are incredibly excited to expand on our strong presence in the Orlando market and introduce the Conrad brand to a new city," said Danny Hughes, Executive Vice President and President, Americas, Hilton. "Conrad Orlando at Evermore will undoubtedly be a sought-after destination for Orlando travelers and will provide guests with outstanding service and impactful experiences when they visit the city."

Conrad Orlando at Evermore will debut with 433 rooms, including 51 impeccably designed suites and 10 spacious family suites offering oversized accommodations that deliver all the comforts of home. Other features include 40,000 sq. ft. of indoor meeting space, a tranquil spa and numerous dining options including a signature rooftop experience. The hotel will open with Hilton CleanStay, Hilton´s industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection in properties around the world. The elevated processes and Team Member training have been developed with RB, maker of Lysol and Dettol, to help Conrad Orlando guests enjoy an even cleaner and safer stay from check-in to check-out.

"The signing of Conrad Orlando marks a significant milestone for the brand as we continue to grow our portfolio in iconic locations around the world to better meet the needs of our discerning travelers," said Nils-Arne Schroeder, global head for Conrad Hotels & Resorts. "This hotel's ideal location within Orlando and near Walt Disney World®, along with Conrad's prestigious reputation for delivering intuitive service, infinite connections and modern design will ensure guests leave feeling truly inspired by their stay with us."

Amenities:

At the heart of the resort all guests will enjoy a massive 20-acre tropical beach complex and Evermore Bay, an 8-acre crystalline water amenity by Crystal Lagoons®. This proprietary design incorporates unique, environmentally sustainable technology that uses up to 100 times less chemicals and only 2% of the energy used by conventional swimming pool filtration systems, creating ideal conditions for guests of all ages to enjoy the water year-round.

The surrounding beach areas will feature zero entry swim areas, bars, cabanas, private fire-pits and an aquatic adventure area with a waterslide, rope swing and watersports of all kinds. Other amenities will include a lively food hall & gourmet market, a casual resort restaurant featuring views overlooking both the golf course and bay and a two-story Boathouse that will serve weddings and private events. While the Scottish links style 'New Course' will remain open for play throughout construction, a new 18-hole Nicklaus Design course will open with the resort and pay homage to the legacy of golf excellence at Grand Cypress.

Meetings & Events:

Orlando currently ranks as Cvent's No. 1 meeting destination in the country and the resort complex will offer event professionals over 150,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor event space for groups seeking a change from the traditional conference room. The Boathouse and garden lawn nestled on the bay's edge will provide a sophisticated Orlando wedding and event locale with a classic Chris-Craft boat for private use.

With Central Florida previously reaching 75 million annual visitors, the announcement of Evermore Orlando Resort comes at a time of measured reopening for the tourism industry in America's most visited destination, and the hospitality industry worldwide. "Our willingness to go forward with Evermore in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic is testimony to the resilience of the Orlando market, its talented workforce and our unique Disney-adjacent location" said says local leader David Pace, President of Dart Interests Florida. "Our owners have been invested in this project long before COVID-19 and we're embracing new group travel trends through a lens of innovation. Our commitment to Orange County and strong belief in the power of tourism give us renewed energy to build a resort that will elevate the current hospitality landscape and position Evermore to become one of Orlando's most desired vacation destinations."

Bookings for Evermore Orlando Resort are slated to launch in 2022 with the grand opening for the first guests anticipated for summer 2023.

For more information, about Evermore Orlando Resort or Conrad Hotels & Resorts, please visit https://evermoreresort.com or https://newsroom.hilton.com/conrad.

About Dart Interests

Dart Interests is a U.S. real estate development and investment firm solely owned by the Dart Family. Dart Interests has a growing portfolio of more than $1 billion currently invested in real estate projects across seven states. With an emphasis on long term value creation, our structure enables the firm to be flexible as well as purposeful in developing leading-edge properties in both urban and resort settings. Our combination of available capital and industry expertise gives the organization the freedom to take calculated risks and produce meaningful results. Based in Dallas, Dart Interests also has regional offices in Orlando, Charlotte and Houston. For more information, visit: dartinterests.com.

About Conrad Hotels & Resorts

Spanning five continents with nearly 40 properties, Conrad Hotels & Resorts has created a seamless connection between contemporary design, leading innovation and curated art to inspire the entrepreneurial spirit of the globally connected traveler. Conrad is a place where guests can experience service and style on their own terms - all while connecting with local and global culture. Connect with Conrad by booking at www.conradhotels.com or through the Hilton Honors mobile app. Learn more about the brand by visiting newsroom.hilton.com/conradhotels, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Hilton

Hilton (HLT) - Get Report is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 6,300 properties with nearly one million rooms, in 118 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world's most hospitable company, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on the 2020 World's Best Workplaces list, and was named the 2019 Global Industry Leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. In 2020, Hilton CleanStay was introduced, bringing an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection to hotels worldwide. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 110 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy, plus enjoy instant benefits, including contactless check-in with room selection, Digital Key, and Connected Room. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210112005719/en/