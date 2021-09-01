Everly Health Appoints Three Finance Executives To Key Roles As Company Continues Multi-Year Trajectory Of Rapid Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everly Health, the digital health company at the forefront of the 300 billion dollar virtual diagnostics-driven care industry, today announced the appointment of two key executives to its finance division and the addition of a new Board member. These appointments will be key to driving the company's expansion as it brings additional diagnostics, products and services to market to support a more full cycle of care across its enterprise and consumer divisions.

"These world-class finance leaders will usher Everly Health into a period of unprecedented progress and innovation."

Chris Bishko was named Everly Health's Chief Financial Officer, leading finance and accounting, investor relations and strategic finance for the company as it continues to launch innovative solutions for its consumer and enterprise divisions. He brings over 20 years of experience as an operator, venture capital investor, and investment banker for high-growth technology companies in the consumer and enterprise sectors. Most recently, Chris served as CFO of Tubi, the leading ad-supported on demand video streaming platform, through its acquisition by Fox Corporation.

The company also named Kristina Omari as its first Executive Vice President of Finance. Omari comes to Everly Health from Lyft, where she orchestrated the process for Lyft's 2019 public offering. She has managed over 60 transactions and acquisitions in her three-decade career at industry-leading companies such as Adobe and Fitbit and brings with her a successful track record of M&A and investments across the digital health, SaaS and consumer marketplace industries.

Finally, Everly Health appointed Kristin Reinke to its Board of Directors, where she will serve as the company's Audit Committee Chair. The VP and Head of Finance at Google has been a member of Google's finance leadership team since 2005, where she played a key role in helping the company evolve from a startup to the multi-billion dollar organization it is today. A seasoned leader and respected authority in the world of technology and finance, Reinke previously served as board member and Audit Committee Chair for Postmates, now owned by Uber.

"The collective experience of these world-class finance leaders will usher Everly Health into a period of unprecedented progress and innovation as we look to cement our leadership position in the $300 billion diagnostics-driven digital health industry," said Julia Cheek, CEO and Founder of Everly Health.

Everly Health has raised over 325 million dollars to date. Earlier this year, Everlywell acquired PWNHealth and Home Access Health Corporation to form parent company Everly Health. Everlywell has more than doubled its revenue each year since launching its first at-home collection lab tests to consumers in 2016 and remains the leading brand in at-home collection health and wellness lab testing in the U.S. today. 1

Everly Health's mission is to deliver better care for better health by providing modern, diagnostics-driven care. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Everly Health is parent company to the following brands: Everlywell, which is focused on providing access to convenient and affordable lab testing, and Everly Health Solutions, which offers industry stakeholders a set of solutions -- from technology enablement to logistics, compliance, and clinical expertise -- that provides a seamless infrastructure to scale high-quality, people-focused care, starting with diagnostics. The company also operates a 50-state clinician network to provide telehealth services for a wide range of clients, including many of the largest health plans in the nation. Together, the combined companies support more than 20 million people annually in all 50 U.S. states, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and Canada.

