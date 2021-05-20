Everi And Caesars Palace To Install Jackpot Xpress

LAS VEGAS, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) - Get Report ("Everi" or the "Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology, and loyalty solutions, today announced an agreement with Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) - Get Report ("Caesars") to begin a Nevada field trial for Jackpot Xpress®, Everi's jackpot management system, under guidelines issued by the Nevada Gaming Control Board. The trial will take place at the iconic Las Vegas Strip centerpiece, Caesars Palace.

Upon final approval by the Nevada Gaming Control Board, Caesars will have the option to install Jackpot Xpress at all its Nevada properties. Caesars will also have the option to install Jackpot Xpress at all its owned and managed locations, pending further jurisdictional approvals.

Jackpot Xpress is an award-winning, intuitive jackpot and tax forms management solution that enables casino staff to securely and efficiently process slot jackpots using a mobile device right at the winning gaming machine. Jackpot Xpress is the only jackpot management system that combines mobile productivity, secure payment, tax forms management, and anti-money laundering tracking into a single solution. Everi's proprietary technology provides increased convenience for the player and improved efficiency for casino staff, all while eliminating paper, shrinking cage lines, and reducing player wait times — resulting in a greatly improved gaming experience. Caesars Palace will also be the first casino to utilize Everi's proprietary electronic tax form delivery system. This system allows tax forms, such as W2-G forms, to be securely retrieved by the player, further enhancing the guest experience. For more information about Jackpot Xpress, please visit everi.com/jackpot-xpress .

"We continue to build an integrated Digital Neighborhood that encompasses our full suite of financial and loyalty products and services. These efforts have positioned Everi as the industry's financial technology leader and a strategic partner for forward-thinking customers such as Caesars Entertainment," said Darren Simmons, Everi's Executive Vice President and FinTech Business Leader. "Our innovative products such as Jackpot Xpress provide value to our customers, as they enhance their ability to better serve their players while creating measurable efficiencies in their operations."

About Everi

Everi's mission is to be the industry leader by reimagining the gaming experience. Focused on player engagement and assisting our casino customers to operate more efficiently, the Company develops entertaining game content and gaming machines, gaming systems, and services for land-based and iGaming operators. The Company is also the preeminent provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power the casino floor while improving operational efficiencies and fulfilling regulatory compliance requirements, including products and services that facilitate convenient and secure cash and cashless financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and regulatory and intelligence software. For more information, please visit www.everi.com , which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

