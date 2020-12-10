EverHeart Systems Announces Corporate Name Change To Corvion, Inc.

WEBSTER, Texas, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EverHeart Systems - developer of fully implanted mechanical circulatory support devices - announced today that it has changed its corporate name to Corvion, Inc.

WEBSTER, Texas, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EverHeart Systems - developer of fully implanted mechanical circulatory support devices - announced today that it has changed its corporate name to Corvion, Inc. The name change has been chosen to further differentiate the Company's products and mission from others in the mechanical circulatory assist device field and better reflects the company's focus on high efficiency and wireless solutions for patients needing cardiac support.

"The new corporate name - Corvion, Inc. - allows us to emphasize our world class pump efficiency and robust wireless charging technology that we believe will drive a new era in the use Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVADs). Patients will no longer be tethered to their controller and batteries, which limits their quality of life in so many ways. Decades have gone by with no viable fully implanted LVAD. We think it's time for a radical change," commented Greg S. Aber, CEO of Corvion, Inc.

The new name is effective immediately and will be implemented across the company's products and presentations throughout next year.

About Corvion:Corvion ( www.corvion.com) is a pre-clinical stage medical device company focused on bringing fully implanted heart assist technology to the worldwide market for mechanical circulatory support. By developing a highly efficient implantable rotary blood pump (3X more efficient than competitors) coupled with a robust and flexible transcutaneous (through the skin) charging technology, the company aims to dramatically improve patient outcomes and quality of life.

