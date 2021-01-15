Evergreen Podcasts Partners With Author David A. Andelman On A New Podcast

CLEVELAND, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Podcasts is thrilled to launch A Red Line In the Sand , a companion podcast to the new book of the same title.

CLEVELAND, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Podcasts is thrilled to launch A Red Line In the Sand , a companion podcast to the new book of the same title. Both the podcast and book were created by a longtime columnist for CNN and veteran correspondent for The New York Times and CBS News, David A. Andelman. David combines history and global politics to help us better understand the exploding number of military, political, and diplomatic crises around the globe.

"It's a privilege to bring the vital message of A Red Line in the Sand to Evergreen's fabulous global audience," says Andelman. "This compelling, moving examination of the world's largest web of red lines at any single moment in history deserves the kind of treatment that only Evergreen's producers and engineers can provide."

Both the podcast and the book tell the riveting and illuminating behind-the-scenes stories of the world's most intense "red lines," from diplomatic and military challenges at particular turning points in history to the ones that set the tone of geopolitics today. More red lines exist in the world today than at any other single moment in history.

As he traverses the globe, Andelman uses original documentary research, previously classified material, interviews with key players, and reportage from more than 80 countries across five decades to help us understand the growth, the successes and frequent failures that have shaped our world today. Andelman provides not just vivid historical context but a political anatomy of these red lines. How might their failures be prevented going forward? When and how can such lines in the sand help preserve peace rather than tempt conflict?

A Red Line in the Sand is a vital examination of our present and the future—where does diplomacy end and war begin? It is an object lesson of tantamount importance to every leader, diplomat, citizen, and voter. As America establishes more red lines than it has pledged to defend, every American should understand the volatile atmosphere and the existential stakes of the red web that encompasses the globe.

About David A. Andelman David A. Andelman is an award-winning international communications professional -- international and financial news, magazines, newspapers, television, radio, internet, books -- with extensive experience and contacts in all major media at home and across 82 countries where he has lived and worked.

About Evergreen PodcastsEvergreen features a growing catalog of entertaining and informative podcasts, rooted in high creative values and production quality. We are a community where people think big, capturing the color and diversity of modern thinkers. From entrepreneurs and musicians to philosophers and artists, Evergreen is in the business of uniting audiences with boots-on-the-ground storytellers. Evergreen's talented creative team works with top brands and thought leaders to publish inspiring stories through branded content, original shows, and partner podcasts.

Evergreen Podcasts was founded by Joan Dolan Andrews in January of 2017. During its first year of operation, Evergreen launched four podcasts with nearly 18,000 podcast downloads. The company now has over 60 podcast programs and delivered more than 4 million downloads in 2020.

Other history podcasts published by Evergreen include From First Lady to Jackie O., This American President, The Medal of Honor Podcast, Burn the Boats, Warriors in their Own Words, Conflicted: A History Podcast, and Written In Blood History. All podcasts produced and distributed by Evergreen Podcasts can be streamed globally on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, and other major podcast platforms.

