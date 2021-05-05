Evergreen Adds Media Mavens Podcast To Their Expanding Network

CLEVELAND, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Podcasts is thrilled to announce its newest addition to the network, Media Mavens Podcast . Media Mavens is all about sharing the latest and greatest trends, topics, and tribulations with industry-leading guests ranging from CEOs of tech companies to Michelin star chefs, to innovators and leaders in sports and space exploration. Each episode is centered around innovation, technology, entertainment, sports, music, health, and who is making a difference in the world.

Media Mavens is produced and hosted by Sarah Miller, CEO of Axis Entertainment and the Media Excellence Awards. The show is co-hosted with noted public affairs and sportscaster, Joe Pyritz. Sarah launched the show in August of 2020 and has already recorded over 60 shows, with 40 episodes already published. A special series podcast is scheduled to drop soon across all major channels.

"We are excited Media Mavens Podcast is now part of the Evergreen Network. We wanted a network partner who had the innovation, reach and commitment to driving multimedia platforms into the market," said Sarah Miller, CEO, Axis Entertainment and Producer & Host of the Media Mavens podcast. "This gave us the opportunity to grow our podcast into a bigger market and take a more 360 approach to scale up as we expand our show guests and add more special series in new seasons in development."

"We're thrilled to be adding the Media Mavens podcast to the Evergreen Podcast network," noted Gerardo Orlando, Vice President of Network Development. "Sarah and Joe have compiled an impressive roster of guests across the entertainment and technology industries."

More information about potential guests, partners, or general inquiries for Media Mavens can be found at http://www.mediamavenspodcast.com

About Evergreen Podcasts

Evergreen features a growing catalog of entertaining and informative podcasts, rooted in high creative values and production quality. We are a community where people think big, capturing the color and diversity of modern thinkers. From entrepreneurs and musicians to philosophers and artists, Evergreen is in the business of uniting audiences with boots-on-the-ground storytellers. Evergreen's talented creative team works with top brands and thought leaders to publish inspiring stories through branded content, original shows, and partner podcasts.

Other Podcasts on Evergreen's Network include Cult Brand Secrets , Five Minute News , Unleash Your Supernova , Wild Precious Life , Winning at Business and Life , and more . All podcasts produced and distributed by Evergreen Podcasts can be streamed globally on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Pandora, and other major podcast platforms.

