Everest Re Group Announces Investor Day Webcast

Everest Re Group, Ltd. ("Everest" or the "Company") today announced that it will host an investor day webcast on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 starting at 8:00 am Eastern Time, and concluding at approximately 11:30 am Eastern Time.

The investor day webcast will include detailed presentations from Everest President and Chief Executive officer Juan C. Andrade and other members of the executive team. The content will focus on the Company's three-year strategic plan.

The investor day webcast will be presented live and all interested parties are invited to join by registering in advance at Everest Re Group, Ltd.. A replay will be available after the event.

About Everest Re Group, Ltd.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. ("Everest") is a leading global provider of reinsurance and insurance, operating for close to 50 years through subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Singapore, Canada, Bermuda, and other territories.

Everest offers property, casualty, and specialty products through its various operating affiliates located in key markets around the world.

Everest common stock (RE) - Get Report is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestre.com . All issuing companies may not do business in all jurisdictions.

