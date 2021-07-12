Everest Medicines Announces Strategic Commercial Partnership With Global Technology Company, Tencent

SHANGHAI, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952.HK), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Greater China and other parts of Asia, today announced that it has entered into a strategic commercial partnership with Tencent, one of the world's largest technology companies, to explore novel ways to optimize meaningful digital engagement with patients and healthcare providers.

"As part of our preparations to become a commercial organization, we are focused on establishing key partnerships and building an offering of innovative and comprehensive technology solutions to engage and connect patients, healthcare providers, payers and other key stakeholders across the industry," said Kerry Blanchard, MD, PhD, CEO of Everest Medicines. "This partnership with Tencent, a global technology powerhouse, is a critical part of our overall commercial strategy as it will enable us to leverage the power of digital transformation, technology and data to strengthen our market position and ensure patients and healthcare providers in Greater China have greater access to the information and medicines they need."

As part of this partnership, Everest Medicines will explore a number of capabilities and potential solutions with Tencent, including ways to engage patients and healthcare professionals in disease awareness, particularly in various cancers, kidney diseases and severe infectious diseases, which tend to disproportionately impact people in the Greater China region and have limited treatment options, resulting in significant unmet medical need. In addition, the Companies will consider options to build a one-stop patient management ecosystem that spans disease management, from diagnosis to treatment and outcomes, as well as look at ways to leverage artificial intelligence and business intelligence tools to better identify customer profiles and improve treatment adoption.

About Everest Medicines

Everest Medicines is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Greater China and other Asian markets. The management team of Everest Medicines has deep expertise and an extensive track record of high-quality clinical development, regulatory affairs, CMC, business development and operations both in China and with leading global pharmaceutical companies. Everest Medicines has built a portfolio of eight potentially global first-in-class or best-in-class molecules, many of which are in late stage clinical development. The Company's therapeutic areas of interest include oncology, autoimmune disorders, cardio-renal diseases and infectious diseases. For more information, please visit its website at www.everestmedicines.com

About T encent

Tencent uses technology to enrich the lives of Internet users. The communication and social services, Weixin and QQ, connect users with each other and with digital content and services, both online and offline, making their lives more convenient. The targeted advertising service helps advertisers reach out to hundreds of millions of consumers in China. Our FinTech and business services support our partners' business growth and assist their digital upgrade. Tencent invests heavily in talent and technological innovation, actively promoting the development of the Internet industry. Tencent was founded in Shenzhen, China, in 1998. Shares of Tencent (00700.HK) are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everest-medicines-announces-strategic-commercial-partnership-with-global-technology-company-tencent-301331234.html

SOURCE Everest Medicines