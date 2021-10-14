Accenture (ACN) - Get Accenture Plc Class A Report and Avanade have been jointly named a Leader in the inaugural Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for Microsoft Dynamics 365 2021 report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211014005147/en/

Everest Group Microsoft Dynamics 365 Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Accenture and Avanade rated highly in both Market Impact and Vision & Capability. According to Everest Group, Accenture and Avanade are differentiated in its ability to deliver end-to-end industry and business transformation with Microsoft Dynamics 365. This is particularly true in the banking, financial services, insurance, manufacturing and retail industries and across finance, supply chain, sales, service, marketing and human resource functions.

"Accenture has invested in building a robust suite of IP tools and accelerators for Dynamics 365," said Yugal Joshi, partner, Everest Group. "With its joint efforts with Microsoft, Avanade has emerged as a key delivery partner. Clients appreciate Accenture's technical and domain expertise and relationship management. Taken together, these capabilities have helped position Accenture and Avanade as a Leader on Everest Group's Microsoft Dynamics 365 Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021."

The report also recognizes the growth of Accenture and Avanade's talent, and notes its consistent recognition with Microsoft Dynamics awards, reinforcing its credibility as a strategic partner in the Microsoft Dynamics 365 market.

"Being positioned as a leader in the Microsoft Dynamics services market is a testament to the industry, insight and innovation we bring to every transformation," said Chris Howarth, senior managing director and Accenture Microsoft Business Group lead. "Together with Avanade, we are well positioned to help companies and governments accelerate their path to value using Microsoft technology."

"As a market leader in Dynamics 365, we're delighted to receive this recognition from Everest Group," said Gord Mawhinney, Avanade's Global Business Applications lead. "Our relationship with Accenture and Microsoft, combined with our deep industry insights and exceptional delivery capabilities across the Microsoft ecosystem, uniquely positions us to help clients renew and grow their businesses by harnessing the power and scalability of the platform."

The report assessed 18 service providers on advisory, consulting, implementation, and maintenance/support services for both cloud and on-premise Microsoft Dynamics 365 capabilities globally. The Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for Microsoft Dynamics 365 2021 report is available here.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world's largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 624,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

About Avanade

Avanade is the leading provider of innovative digital and cloud services, business solutions and design-led experiences on the Microsoft ecosystem. Our professionals bring bold, fresh thinking combined with technology, business and industry expertise to help make a genuine human impact for our clients, their customers and their employees. We are the power behind the Accenture Microsoft Business Group, helping companies to engage customers, empower employees, optimize operations and transform products, leveraging the Microsoft platform. Avanade has 50,000 professionals in 26 countries, bringing clients our best thinking through a collaborative culture that honors diversity and reflects the communities in which we operate. Majority owned by Accenture, Avanade was founded in 2000 by Accenture LLP and Microsoft Corporation. Learn more at www.avanade.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211014005147/en/