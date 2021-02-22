Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) - Get Report, the global leader in critical event management ( CEM), today announced its expanding presence in Asia Pacific (APAC). Supporting customers across 18 countries in APAC, India's State of Kerala represents the latest major government contract for Everbridge's market-leading CEM platform and Public Warning solution. Everbridge solutions are deployed by leading APAC-headquartered businesses across 29 industries with a strong focus on financial services, manufacturing, hospitality, state & local government, healthcare, and utilities, enabling a growing ecosystem of regional resiliency.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210222005326/en/

Everbridge, the Global Leader in Critical Event Management (CEM), Rapidly Expands Presence in Asia Pacific (Photo: Business Wire)

Serving a powerful mission to keep people safe and businesses running, Everbridge's global software-as-a-service platform has helped organizations manage major threats to life safety and continuity of operations for close to 20 years. As the pioneer of critical event management (CEM), Everbridge and its mission now grow in importance every day as organizations and governments navigate the return to work, campuses and public spaces amid the global pandemic, while coordinating mass distribution of a vaccine. Watch Everbridge CEO David Meredith's recent interview with OpenGov Asia on the importance of the critical event management industry: Responsibility and Collaboration are Key for Effective Critical Event Management .

Commenting on its recent deployment of Everbridge, the SPIU (State Project Implementation Unit), National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project (NCRMP) for the Government of Kerala provided the following statement: "We have selected Everbridge to deploy the next generation of our state-wide alerting system based on their proven, scalable platform that supports other states across India, as well as the robustness of their Public Warning product features and roadmap."

Continued the recent statement by Government of Kerala: "As a coastal state, Kerala is home to 34 million residents and welcomes over 16 million tourists each year. We are implementing a best practices approach to state-wide emergency notification. As we continue to evolve our systems, our goal was to select the market leader and to build in enhancements from the effective deployments that have been leveraged in other countries, creating our most comprehensive warning system to date."

Everbridge Auckland Center of Excellence

With its APAC headquarters in Singapore, centers of excellence in Beijing and Bangalore, and regional offices in Australia, Hong Kong and Malaysia, Everbridge also announced today the launch of its new global center of excellence and software development team in Auckland, New Zealand focused on multi-channel employee engagement and internal communications alerting capabilities. Supporting its Future of Work solutions including COVID-19 Shield™ Return to Work and Contact Tracing, the Everbridge Auckland team supports the development of CEM capabilities focused on informing and engaging employees during both planned and unplanned events. With the expansion in New Zealand, Everbridge has grown to over 300 employees across Asia Pacific, building a global workforce of 1,400 employees (or 'Bridgers') across 21 regional offices providing sales, services and support for its worldwide customer base.

Customer Momentum

"Asia Pacific serves as the multinational hub of the world, attracting the largest Global 1000 brands, including many of the largest financial services providers, energy, transportation and retail leaders," said Everbridge Vice President for APAC, Cindy Poon. "Everbridge commits to keep people safe and organizations running for our customers, and that provides tremendous opportunity within the Asia Pacific region where resident safety, employee duty of care, and business resiliency have been critical to the thriving APAC economy that welcomes so many businesses and visitors."

Everbridge customers in Asia Pacific include the three largest banks in Southeast Asia, MLC Life Insurance (Australia), and leading energy provider CLP in Hong Kong, among many others. Everbridge works with many of the largest business, government and healthcare organizations around the world enabling security, public safety and business continuity leaders to identify, manage and rapidly respond to, or avoid, critical events that can impact employee and resident safety or disrupt business operations, supply chain routes, or overall brand reputation.

Reaching Country-wide Populations in APAC

Everbridge software solutions support regions across Asia Pacific such as Australia, Singapore, and New Zealand, and by a number of the largest states in India -- covering a total combined population of over 140 million Indian residents -- including the states of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, Odisha and Uttarakhand, where the local governments are leveraging the Everbridge platform to create and operationalize disaster response plans, mobilize resources, and track activities across multiple state departments.

The State of Odisha leveraged Everbridge's Public Warning solution to send millions of SMS messages in local languages to residents before, during and after the landfall of Cyclone Fani, one of India's strongest tropical cyclones in that area over the last 20 years. As a result, more than one million people were evacuated ahead of the storm, dramatically limiting the impact to human life.

The Everbridge Platform reaches over 700 million people around the world and currently supports the countrywide public warning system deployments in Australia, Greece, Iceland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Singapore and Sweden, among others.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) - Get Report is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations' operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Businesses Running™. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 5,600 global customers rely on the Company's Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication modalities, and track progress on executing response plans. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 8 of the 10 largest global automakers, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 7 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is based in Boston with additional offices in 20 cities around the globe. For more information visit www.everbridge.com

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated opportunity and trends for growth in our critical communications and enterprise safety applications and our overall business, our market opportunity, our expectations regarding sales of our products, our goal to maintain market leadership and extend the markets in which we compete for customers, and anticipated impact on financial results. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "could," "intend," variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the ability of our products and services to perform as intended and meet our customers' expectations; our ability to successfully integrate businesses and assets that we may acquire; our ability to attract new customers and retain and increase sales to existing customers; our ability to increase sales of our Mass Notification application and/or ability to increase sales of our other applications; developments in the market for targeted and contextually relevant critical communications or the associated regulatory environment; our estimates of market opportunity and forecasts of market growth may prove to be inaccurate; we have not been profitable on a consistent basis historically and may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future; the lengthy and unpredictable sales cycles for new customers; nature of our business exposes us to inherent liability risks; our ability to attract, integrate and retain qualified personnel; our ability to maintain successful relationships with our channel partners and technology partners; our ability to manage our growth effectively; our ability to respond to competitive pressures; potential liability related to privacy and security of personally identifiable information; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and the other risks detailed in our risk factors discussed in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on February 28, 2020. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

All Everbridge products are trademarks of Everbridge, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All other product or company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210222005326/en/