Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) - Get Report, the global leader in critical event management ( CEM), today announced the launch of its partnership with the National Black MBA Association (NBMBAA), a non‐profit dedicated to the economic and intellectual empowerment of the Black community. The partnership underscores the two organizations' shared belief in the development of educational opportunities for minority students, entrepreneurs and professionals, made possible through the commitment to a safe learning environment.

"One of the missions of the National Black MBA Association ® is to bring together like‐minded professionals, entrepreneurs and students to share common experiences, career goals and aspirations," said Joe Handy, President and CEO of NBMBAA ®. "To achieve that goal, we are dedicated to collaborating with forward-looking companies like Everbridge, whose partnership we strongly feel can help our members learn, network, and make inroads into a wide range of industries."

Through the partnership, Everbridge will offer CEM technology to NBMBAA ®-affiliated schools to help ensure a safe college campus environment. Additionally, the partnership establishes an internship program for students to intern at Everbridge and receive accredited training and work experience at a world-class corporation with offices in over 20 cities around the globe.

"Everbridge represents a mission-based company that helps to keep people safe and organizations running," said Vernon Irvin, Chief Revenue Officer at Everbridge. "A core tenet of our company culture includes the acceleration of diversity, inclusion, and leadership development, a commitment shared by our colleagues at the National Black MBA Association ®. I am extremely proud of this partnership, which I am confident will help to recognize and prepare future leaders for careers as entrepreneurs and professionals."

Everbridge recently announced its ongoing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion with support for the Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council ("MassTLC") Tech Compact for Social Justice. As one of over 75 Massachusetts technology company signatories, Everbridge reinforces its strong commitment towards equality and belonging.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Everbridge's software solutions have been increasingly adopted by many schools across the United States to safely welcome students and staff back to campus. With Everbridge's full suite of " Return To Campus" technology - including Contact Tracing, Wellness Checks, and Location Monitoring to adhere to recommended crowd capacity guidelines - colleges and universities can assure parents, students, and staff that they are taking all steps necessary to safeguard their people and resume their operations.

About the National Black MBA Association

NBMBAA ® is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) member-based professional organization which leads in the creation of educational, wealth building and growth opportunities for Black students, professionals, and entrepreneurs. Representing more than 20,000 members within 40 professional chapters, 33 Leaders of Tomorrow ® chapters and over 500 corporate and non-profit partners, the Association is dedicated to developing alliances that create intellectual and economic wealth in the Black community through its five channels of engagement: career, education, entrepreneurship, leadership, and lifestyle.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) - Get Report is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations' operational response to critical events in order Keep People Safe and Businesses Running™. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 5,400 global customers rely on the Company's Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication devices, and track progress on executing response plans. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 8 of the 10 largest global automakers, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 7 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is based in Boston with additional offices in 20 cities around the globe. For more information visit www.everbridge.com

