Everbridge Provides Critical Event Management (CEM) Preparedness for State and Local Governments as Above-Average 2021 U.S. Hurricane Season Gets Underway (Graphic: Business Wire)

Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) - Get Report, the global leader in critical event management ( CEM), today announced its support for hundreds of counties and cities along the U.S. Gulf Coast and Atlantic Seaboard (from Florida to Massachusetts) as the 2021 hurricane season gets underway. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the forecast for this year's season - June 1 through November 30 - predicts " above normal" activity, with the likelihood of up to 20 named storms, six to ten of which could become hurricanes. NOAA forecasts three to five of those hurricanes could rise to Category 3, 4 or 5 storms with winds of 111 mph or higher. This year's hurricane outlook follows a record-breaking 2020 season and marks the sixth year in a row of unusually high hurricane activity.

"When hurricanes strike, communication between emergency managers, first responders, search and rescue teams, and the general population remains vital to saving lives," said Brian Toolan, Head of Government Strategy at Everbridge. "Our team of critical event management experts stands dedicated to providing our customers with the right tools, best practices and functionality to ensure preparedness during the hurricane season, and to always maximize response and safety efforts."

With an emphasis on lessons learned from 2020 - during which 30 named storms resulted in more than $51 billion in economic losses - the Everbridge Customer Success team released new critical event management and emergency messaging recommendations, guidelines and tips that organizations should incorporate into their hurricane readiness and preparedness plans. Levering the Everbridge Platform, cities, counties and states across the U.S. follow these best practices for effectively communicating with citizens during a crisis:

Deploy a population-wide opt-in means for the public to receive critical updates and information via their mobile device - provide communities with a quick and easy-to-implement, opt-in solution for citizens to text a keyword or zip-code to an established SMS short-code. Contribute to a risk data sharing network that connects the public sector with the private sector- enable government agencies, hospitals, universities, airports, and local businesses to share life-saving information to respond quicker to emergency situations. Execute special/functional needs registries- identify at-risk citizens during an emergency to ensure high-priority individuals (i.e., nursing homes, hospitals) receive specialized care. Create incident zones by geographic location - trigger mobile emergency alerts from government authorities when an individual travels into, or returns back to, an area designated as an active critical event. Maximize outreach with robust database of contacts - to complement opt-in databases, emergency officials turn to the Everbridge Resident Connection database - a robust database of landline, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) and cellular business and residential contacts to reach the greater population with more confidence.

During the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season - further complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic - many communities along the eastern seaboard and Gulf Coast utilized the Everbridge platform to communicate critical safety information to residents and employees.

"We have a mission to ensure public safety, community awareness and emergency response," said Francis Xavier Suarez, Mayor of Miami, Florida. "To uphold this commitment, we need to reach our residents as quickly and reliably as possible. Everbridge helps the city of Miami to ensure citizens and businesses have access to real-time public information when seconds count. We are well-prepared to keep our population informed leading up to, during, and beyond hurricane season."

To bolster its ongoing hurricane preparedness efforts, the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) uses Everbridge to power AlertFlorida, distributing critical information to residents, businesses and visitors across the state. Interviews with six Florida counties, as well as the city of Miami, document best practices for ensuring hurricane readiness, the benefits of mutual aid assistance across counties, coordinating safe evacuations for all residents, as well as the many use cases for a scalable mass notification platform.

For more information, access the Everbridge Hurricane Best Practices and Preparedness materials, including:

Additionally, Everbridge will host a Severe Weather Tabletop Exercise on June 4 th, offering three pre-work independent activities leading up to the 2-hour instructor-led live sessions covering three modules: preparedness, response, and recovery.

