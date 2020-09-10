Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), announced today its ongoing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion with support for the Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council ("MassTLC") Tech Compact for...

Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) - Get Report, the global leader in critical event management (CEM), announced today its ongoing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion with support for the Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council ("MassTLC") Tech Compact for Social Justice. As one of over 75 Massachusetts technology company signatories, Everbridge commits to make continued change towards equality and belonging in its organization.

Everbridge Joins Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council's Tech Compact For Social Justice

The Tech Compact for Social Justice was established under the leadership of the Executive Diversity and Inclusion Steering Committee of the MassTLC Board of Trustees to effect meaningful change in making Massachusetts' tech industry more diverse, inclusive, and socially just. To participate in the Tech Compact, technology companies commit to diversity, inclusion, and social justice initiatives such as: expanding educational programs/opportunities to create a judgement-free culture, creating greater racial diversity in hiring and leadership development, and strengthening diverse talent pipeline development programs (supporting K-12 education programs and internships, etc.).

"Everbridge is a mission-based company providing technology that helps to keep people safe and organizations running," said Cara Antonacci, Head of People & Culture at Everbridge. "Perhaps most foundational to our culture, we believe that every one of our Bridgers across the globe deserves to be included, respected, and valued. Joining MassTLC's Tech Compact for Social Justice represents an important step in making continued progress in our company, industry, and community."

MassTLC's Tech Compact for Social Justice commits to making the Massachusetts tech industry more welcoming and inclusive and to demonstrating leadership in diversity, inclusion and social justice. "This is how change happens, and that is why we launched the Tech Compact for Social Justice," stated Tom Hopcroft, CEO of MassTLC.

Everbridge demonstrates commitment to diversity, inclusion and belonging by focusing on several key initiatives such as aligning the company's hiring and recruiting practices based on attracting a diverse and talented workforce; creating employee resource groups (ERGs) dedicated to celebrating and empowering communities within the company including women, employees of color, LGBTQ, and members of the military and first responders; holding open forums for company-wide discussion and dialogue on civil unrest and equal justice; and supporting a growing ecosystem of minority-owned and led suppliers and partners.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) - Get Report is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations' operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Businesses Running™. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 5,300 global customers rely on the company's Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication devices, and track progress on executing response plans. The company's platform sent over 3.5 billion messages in 2019 and offers the ability to reach over 600 million people in more than 200 countries and territories, including the entire mobile populations on a country-wide scale in Australia, Greece, Iceland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, Sweden, and a number of the largest states in India. The company's critical communications and enterprise safety applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection™, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center®, Public Warning, Crisis Management, Community Engagement™ and Secure Messaging. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 8 of the 10 largest global auto makers, all 4 of the largest global accounting firms, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 7 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is based in Boston and Los Angeles with additional offices in Lansing, San Francisco, Abu Dhabi, Beijing, Bangalore, Kolkata, London, Munich, New York, Oslo, Singapore, Stockholm and Tilburg. For more information, visit www.everbridge.com, read the company blog, and follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

