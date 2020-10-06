Everbridge COVID-19: The Road to Recovery (R2R) Autumn 2020 Symposium (Graphic: Business Wire)

Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) - Get Report, the global leader in critical event management ( CEM), today announced additional top-tier Fortune 50 C-level executives, government officials and healthcare experts who have joined as speakers for its Autumn 2020 "COVID-19 R2R: The Road to Recovery" virtual leadership summit to be held October 14-15, 2020, covering the path forward amid COVID-19.

The latest speakers to join the Symposium include: retired Ford Motor Company Chief Executive Officer Jim Hackett, IBM President Jim Whitehurst, Mayo Clinic PlatformChief Medical Officer Clark C. Otley, M.D., Kaiser PermanenteAssociate Executive Director Stephen Parodi, MD, Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) Chief Executive Officer Justin Erbacci, Goldman Sachs Chief Information Officer George Lee, Carlyle Group (CAG Holdings)Chief Strategy Officer Ginger Evans, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, Former Lieutenant Governor of Florida Carlos Lopez-Cantera, and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. The event will also feature Gaurdie Banister, former President and CEO, Aera Energy LLC and Corporate Director of DOW, Russell Reynolds Associates,and Tyson Foods.

Each of these top speakers brings significant leadership experience managing some of the world's largest and most iconic organizations, healthcare institutions and governments through the coronavirus pandemic and will cover topics related to global best practices to reopen economies, while most safely returning people to public spaces, offices, and campuses.

In addition to these top speakers, the two-day symposium will feature a former World Head of State, presidential advisor and Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) Dr. Anthony Fauci, Virgin Group Founder Sir Richard Branson, and renowned neurosurgeon and CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta, as well as sessions with leading healthcare experts and government officials.

To attend the "COVID-19 R2R: The Road to Recovery" virtual leadership summit, please visit Everbridge's event registration page.

"Everbridge provides key insights that public and private sector leaders need right now to navigate this next crucial phase of the coronavirus pandemic, to reopen economies while most safely returning people to public spaces, offices and campuses," said Everbridge Chief Executive Officer David Meredith. "By leveraging our global partner and customer ecosystem, Everbridge continues to add top C-level leaders to our speaker lineup, as well as marquee keynotes including Dr. Anthony Fauci, Sir Richard Branson, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, and a former World Leader. While our most recent COVID-19 Symposium attracted well over 10,000 leaders across 150 countries, our current registrations remain on track to far exceed those numbers."

The symposium will focus on the policies and actions organizations can take during the pandemic to keep people safe, execute contact tracing, return people to workplaces, campuses, and public spaces, protect supply chains, restore operations, and help organizations manage their reputations and communications to foster consumer safety and trust; all while managing across multiple critical events that could include hurricanes, wildfires, production stoppages, IT outages and cyberattacks.

To see a current list of speakers and register for the event, please visit here. Beyond the latest additions announced today, representative C-level speakers from Fortune 500 and international corporations also include a Fortune 25 Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Fortinet Founder, Chairman of the Board, and CEO Ken Xie, Accenture's Arlin Pedrick, Auburn University's President Jay Gogue, Aviva'sJohn Bernard, CAG Holdings' Ginger Evans, Capital One's William Baker, Fannie Mae's Christopher Porter, Humana's Stephan Pazienza, Lumen Technologies' (formerly CenturyLink) Executive Vice President of Human Resources Scott Trezise, Optum's Allison Miller, Rackspace Chief Legal and People Officer Holly Windham, and Siemens' Marco Mille, among others.

Speakers representing the healthcare and government sectors include Roberta Levy Schwartz, Ph.D., FACHE, Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer at Houston Methodistand CEO of Houston Methodist Hospital; Dr. Judy Monroe, Chief Executive Officer of the CDC Foundation; Dr. Nancy Messonnier, Director of the Center for the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases ( NCIRD); Matt Roman, Chief Digital Strategy Officer of Duke University Health System; Curt Wood, Chief Information Officer of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts; Rebecca Baudendistel, Director of Public Warning at New York City Emergency Management Department; Víðir Reynisson, Chief Superintendent of the Office of National Commission of Police in Iceland; Benoît Vivier, European Union institutions liaison at the European Emergency Number Association (EENA); and Michael Hallowes, former National Director of Australia's Emergency Alert program and Managing Director of Zefonar.

Over 5,300 global organizations use Everbridge's CEM Platform to assess threats, monitor the wellbeing of their workforce, rapidly communicate warnings, and protect supply chains. At the onset of the pandemic, Everbridge rapidly launched its COVID-19 Shield™ Return to Work and Contact Tracing software solutions followed by the introduction of Everbridge Control Center, the industry's first off-the-shelf physical security information management software platform to help organizations return to work while complying with social distancing and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) policies. Since the pandemic began, Everbridge customers have used its software to send more than 780 million coronavirus-related communications with vital information and instructions to safeguard their populations, employees, patients, and students.

Everbridge serves over 3,700 first responder agencies and 1,500 healthcare entities including the top pharmaceutical, biomedical and medical device and manufacturing companies, as well as the largest healthcare systems (overseeing more than 25 percent of all hospital beds in the U.S.), managed care organizations, pharmacies, and statewide health alert networks (HANs), including the CDC and the NIH.

The Everbridge Platform reaches over 600 million people and currently supports the countrywide public warning system deployments in all major regions of the world. Everbridge supports population-wide alerting in 11 countries across Europe, Asia, Oceania, The Middle East, Africa, and South America including Australia, Iceland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Singapore and Sweden. Everbridge's population alerting capabilities also power the entire states of California, Massachusetts, Vermont, New York, Connecticut, and Florida, as well as municipalities, counties and cities within 49 of the 50 United States, within all of Canada's provinces, and throughout Europe and Asia, including deployments within multiple populous states in India.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) - Get Report is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations' operational response to critical events in order Keep People Safe and Businesses Running™.

