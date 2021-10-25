Everbridge Awarded Contract to Power Countrywide Public Warning System in The Netherlands (Photo: Business Wire)

Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) - Get Everbridge, Inc. Report, the global leader in critical event management ( CEM), today announced that the Netherlands selected the company's end-to-end countrywide Public Warning solution to help keep its residents and visitors safe and informed in the event of an emergency.

One of the most densely populated regions in Europe, 17.5 million residents call the Netherlands home, and millions of tourists visit the coastal country each year. Powered by Everbridge, NL-Alert can reach 94 percent of the Dutch population on their mobile phones, along with digital signage at bus, train, tram, and metro stations across the country.

The Netherlands will leverage Everbridge's next-generation, end-to-end Public Warning solution, featuring a unique multi-channel front-end console with the ability to transmit a combination of cell broadcast and additional channels for countrywide alerting. The country utilizes Cell Broadcast, meeting the requirements of Article 110 of the European Electronic Communications Code to implement and launch a comprehensive public warning system.

The Dutch government tests the early warning system twice a year with a nationwide NL-Alert notification in order to create awareness and measure population reachable to operate even in the event of phone network congestion. Cell Broadcast-based public warning remains fully compliant with data privacy regulations including GDPR, as no subscribers are individually addressed, therefore are completely anonymous, with no opt-in required.

"We are honored to expand our relationship with the Netherlands, providing our complete Public Warning offering to power the country's national system," said Manuel Cornelisse, Senior Director of Public Warning Solutions at Everbridge. "Everbridge now supports the most European countries of any provider, drawing on decades of emergency alert experience in providing governments with a reliable, secure and geo-targeted means of protecting their people. We applaud the Netherlands for their pioneering approach to keeping their citizens safe."

The Netherlands emergency alerting system implementation expands on Everbridge's position as the global leader in population-wide Public Warning. More local, state, and national governments across the globe deploy the Everbridge population alerting solutions than any other provider, offering the ability to reach over two billion residents and visitors in more than 200 countries in case of digital threats: such as ransomware, cyberattacks, and IT disruptions; manmade threats: such as geo-political, terrorist attacks, and industrial accidents; and natural disasters: such as floods, severe storms, volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, and wildfires.

Everbridge enables the Public Warning systems for many of the most technically-advanced countries in the world, including Estonia, Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Greece, the United Kingdom, Singapore, New Zealand, Australia, Peru, and multiple countries across the Middle East and Africa; entire states including California, New York, Oregon, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Florida, Odisha , Connecticut, Vermont, Massachusetts, Washington, D.C. and the United States Virgin Islands; counties within 49 of the 50 U.S. states and within all of Canada's provinces, many of the largest cities in the world, and in support of the most populous Native American and First Nations tribes and indigenous populations across the globe. Everbridge also powers the front-end of the Integrated Public Alert & Warning System (IPAWS) gateway for the U.S. Federal Government to supplement their own communication channels for issuing live emergency and Presidential Alerts in the United States.

Everbridge's Public Warning Center meets and exceeds the needs of any public authority looking for an advanced warning solution to protect its citizens and visitors - from EU-directive approved systems to more sophisticated hybrid and multi-channel alert and warning platforms. The company also recently announced a new patent for its revolutionary work in enabling end-to-end multimedia population alerting capabilities. The patent - one of more than 160 overall across Everbridge's market-leading population alerting suite of solutions - highlights the need for delivering alerts through a combination of 5G, cell broadcast, and multimedia. Everbridge remains the leader in 5G integrations for public warning systems.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) - Get Everbridge, Inc. Report is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations' operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running™. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 5,800 global customers rely on the Company's Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication modalities, and track progress on executing response plans. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 8 of the 10 largest global automakers, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 7 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is based in Boston with additional offices in 25 cities around the globe. For more information visit https://www.everbridge.com/

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

