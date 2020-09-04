Everbowl™ Expands To Utah

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego-based craft superfood chain, Everbowl™ ( www.everbowl.com) expanded to Utah with its first franchised location in Pleasant Grove. This is the first Everbowl location in the state of Utah with more to come.

"We couldn't be more excited to finally enter the Utah market," says Founder, Jeff Fenster. "This is a state that stands for what we believe in - living an 'Unevolve™' Lifestyle - living actively and eating stuff that's been around forever™. The Pleasant Grove community has been incredibly welcoming and we look forward to continuing to expand the Everbowl brand and unevolve lifestyle across more cities throughout Utah.

"Everyone at WAGS Capital is excited to open our first Everbowl location in our home state of Utah," says WAGS Capital Founder, Aaron Wagner. "We love everything that Everbowl stands for and after visiting the San Diego locations, we knew this was something our state needed. We are excited to bring Everbowl to many more communities throughout Utah."

Everbowl™ Pleasant Grove is located at 855 West State St., Pleasant Grove, UT 84062

About Everbowl

Established in 2016, Everbowl™ is a Southern California-based quick-serve restaurant with a focused menu of build-your-own craft superfood bowls. Featuring acai and other superfood-based ingredients, each bowl comes with unlimited fresh fruit toppings and healthy super stuff add-ins. Everbowl encourages consumers to "unevolve™" - to live actively and eat the "stuff that's been around forever."

Currently operating 29 locations across California, Utah and Arizona, Everbowl is committed to each local community in which it operates. Everbowl hires locally, adding an additional 10-15 new employees with each location it opens, and all store managers have been promoted from within the company.

Everbowl recently launched franchising and is currently seeking single- and multi-unit operators nationwide who have a unique passion for the business, live the "unevolve" lifestyle, and want to help make the world a happier and healthier place. The company's commitment to health, customer experience and community is what makes Everbowl a great franchise opportunity. From day one, Everbowl works with franchisees to ensure the best possible location, training, marketing, and ongoing coaching and support. For more information about available franchise opportunities, visit: www.everbowl.com/franchise

Everbowl™ recently launched the brand's first consumer packaged product extension Superfuel Coffee, the first-ever acai and superfood-focused coffee line to hit the market. Superfuel Coffee combines the nutritional benefits of superfoods with coffee and is available in both biodegradable K-Pods and ground coffee. You can get Superfuel Coffee online through Amazon as well as SuperfuelCoffee.com plus at participating locations.

Everbowl1300 Specialty Drive, Vista, CA 92081

Additional information can be found at www.everbowl.com

Media Contact: Jeff FensterPhone: 760.585.2043Email: Jeff@everbowl.com

