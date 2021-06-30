Everads Enters Into Collaboration To Evaluate Its Suprachoroidal Delivery Technology With A Clinical-Stage Gene Therapy Company

- Under new collaboration, partner given opt-in right to license specific retinal targets in exchange for pre-agreed license fees, development milestones and royalties - Agreement follows a previously-announced option deal with a global pharmaceutical...

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everads Therapy, a life sciences company developing a novel and differentiated suprachoroidal delivery technology for facilitating treatment of retinal diseases, announced today that a clinical-stage gene therapy company has entered into a collaboration to evaluate suprachoroidal delivery for its gene therapy pipeline programs using Everads' delivery platform. Under the terms of the agreement, in which the gene therapy company was given a right to negotiate a worldwide license related to specific retinal targets, the companies will explore the feasibility of using Everads' technology to deliver proprietary viral vectors to the choroid and retina. The parties have agreed on the financial terms of a future license, which include an upfront licensing fee, development-related milestones, and commercial royalties on sales of products incorporating the licensed technology.

The suprachoroidal space, which is an emerging route of administration for therapies targeting the back of the eye, is the space between the sclera and choroid that circumferentially spans the entire posterior segment of the eye. An increasing number of preclinical and clinical investigations in treating retinal diseases have begun using the suprachoroidal space as the preferred route to deliver therapy.

As explained by Moshe Weinstein, Everads Therapy's Executive Chairman and acting CEO, "Delivery of gene therapy via the suprachoroidal space is proposed to provide a safe and targeted approach to obtaining widespread transgene expression and offers potentially safer and more effective treatment compared to subretinal and intravitreal administration. This agreement is yet another indication of the attractiveness of our suprachoroidal delivery technology."

Everads' suprachoroidal delivery system enables safe and effective delivery of therapy to target choroidal and retinal tissues via the suprachoroidal space and is differentiated by its ability to deliver high volumes and large particles rapidly to the macula and throughout the posterior pole. Results of recent preclinical studies are the focus of a poster that has been accepted for presentation at the American Society of Retina Specialists congress to be held in October in San Antonio, Texas.

Everads was established within the RAD BioMed Accelerator to develop and commercialize a novel concept and method for the delivery of retinal therapies via the suprachoroidal space. The technology was originally conceived by Professor Ygal Rotenstreich, Head of the Electrophysiology Clinic and Director of the Retinal Research Laboratory at the Goldschleger Eye Institute and licensed by Everads from the Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer. The technology was further developed and optimized via a collaboration with DALI Medical Devices, who specialize in injectable drug delivery solutions.

About Everads Therapy

Everads Therapy is an ophthalmology-focused life sciences company whose goal is to restore vision of patients by enabling optimal treatment of debilitating retinal diseases via suprachoroidal delivery. With the aim of overcoming challenges in current treatment methodologies for retinal and macular diseases, Everads' delivery system offers the promise of improving the efficacy and safety of existing and potential drug therapies via suprachoroidal delivery. Established in 2017, Everads Therapy was founded within the RAD Biomed incubator in Tel Aviv, Israel, and its underlying technologies, which were the focus of work that initiated in 2010, have been licensed from the Sheba Tel Hashomer Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.everads-therapy.com

