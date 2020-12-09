Eventus Systems Wins FOW International Award For Market Surveillance Solution Of The Year

AUSTIN, Texas and LONDON, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus Systems, Inc., a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions, today won the 2020 FOW International Award for Market Surveillance Solution of the Year. London-based Global Investor Group announced the recognition for the firm's Validus platform this morning in a virtual awards celebration, marking the second consecutive year Eventus took the honor.

Judged by a panel of industry experts drawn from across the market in a range of disciplines, the FOW International Awards recognize "the very best in innovation, achievement and commitment to the market in the global cleared derivatives industry."

Luke Jeffs, Managing Editor of Global Investor Group, said: "Eventus' Validus platform is a cutting-edge market surveillance platform that covers all assets classes and is adaptable to different types of users, from banks to digital asset exchanges. The firm has grown rapidly in the past year, trebling staff and hiring senior managers, and has won or expanded relationships with flagship clients such as R.J. O'Brien and StoneX."

Eventus CEO Travis Schwab said: "The FOW International Award is a significant honor, and we're delighted that the judges recognized our Validus platform for excellence once again. We've invested significant resources in 2020 to grow our global team and expand our regional presence - with a strong focus on the European and Asia Pacific regions - while constantly enhancing the platform and increasing connectivity to markets across the world."

The award follows last week's announcement that Eventus was named to the global RegTech100 list for the third year running. Other awards Eventus earned this year include Best Trade Surveillance Solution for the Dodd-Frank Act at the 2020 RegTech Insight Awards, and Markets Media's 2020 Markets Choice Award for Best in RegTech - Surveillance and Financial Risk Management.

Created in April 2017, the Global Investor Group incorporates the Global Investor, FOW and ISF brands and offers news, data and in-depth analysis across derivatives, securities finance, custody and fund services and asset management.

Eventus Systems is a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets.

