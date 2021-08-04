Events DC Announces Return Of Otakon And Awesome Con To Walter E. Washington Convention Center This August

WASHINGTON, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, announced that two of its most popular conventions are returning to the nation's capital this month. The Walter E. Washington Convention Center will once again host Otakon ( August 6-8) and Awesome Con ( August 20-22), welcoming Asian pop culture and geek culture fans from across the country. With between 15,000 and 20,000 attendees anticipated for Otakon and 30,000 for Awesome Con, these are the first major-scale events since the beginning of the pandemic, serving as a clear sign that the District is back in business with live experiences.

"As we return to business, Events DC is thrilled we can safely welcome back thousands of fans from across the country for these long-anticipated conventions," said Greg O'Dell, president and chief executive officer of Events DC. "We know these dynamic events unite creative professionals and their fans in a way that cannot be replicated virtually, and we are proud that we can bring these communities together for an enjoyable in-person experience."

Major events like Otakon and Awesome Con help showcase how the District is a top-tier destination that is open, safe, and actively welcoming visitors. As the city emerges from the pandemic, Events DC is prepared to safely welcome everyone back, ensuring all events are held in accordance with health and safety protocols as outlined by the DC Department of Health and the Executive Office of the Mayor.

"These will be our largest events to date since the pandemic, and we're taking every precaution to ensure the health and safety of our guests," added Samuel Thomas, chief operating officer of Events DC. "All of our venues, including the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, have implemented comprehensive measures such as the use of thermal scanner systems, improved indoor air quality, as well as enhanced sanitation tools and protocols."

Prior to the return of these large-scale events, the Convention Center pivoted to meet the needs of the local community throughout the pandemic this past year. Events DC worked closely with the city to convert Hall B into an Alternate Care Site if area hospitals became overwhelmed with patients. Additionally, the high-capacity site served as a Covid-19 vaccination center, administering shots to thousands of Washingtonians. Events DC also unveiled Studio 801, a new state-of-the-art production studio within the Convention Center that provides the resources and virtual platform to safely host and livestream events. Through the various obstacles presented by the pandemic, Events DC and its venues were able to creatively adapt through it all, finding safe ways to bring the community together and stay connected. As part of Events DC's commitment to the local economy, the organization is a proud partner of Experience DC, a $2.5 million tourism recovery campaign in collaboration with Destination DC, the official destination marketing organization for Washington, DC.

"It's been a long time since we've been able to welcome a major group to the city, so we're thrilled to have Otakon back. While event attendees are in town, they will enjoy our local restaurants, great hotels, walkable, diverse neighborhoods and attractions, positively impacting DC hospitality and tourism industry businesses and generating local tax revenue for DC," said Elliott L. Ferguson, II, president and CEO, Destination DC.

For more information about Otakon, please visit Otakon.com.For additional details about Awesome Con, please visit Awesome-con.com.For more on Events DC's commitment to the safety and the well-being of all guests and staff, visit here.

About Events DC:Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, delivers premier event services and flexible venues across the nation's capital. Leveraging the power of a world-class destination and creating amazing attendee experiences, Events DC generates economic and community benefits through the attraction and promotion of business, athletic, entertainment and cultural activities. Events DC oversees the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, an anchor of the District's hospitality and tourism economy that hosts more than 1.7 million visitors and generates more than $400 million annually in total economic impact, and the historic Carnegie Library at Mt. Vernon Square. Events DC manages the RFK Stadium-Armory Campus (RFK Campus), including Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, Festival Grounds at RFK Campus, The Fields at RFK Campus, the non-military functions of the DC Armory and the Skate Park at RFK Stadium. Stay current on the 190-acre RFK Campus Redevelopment Project at www.RFKFields.com. Events DC also built and serves as landlord for Nationals Park, the first LEED-certified major professional sports stadium in the United States. Events DC manages Gateway DC, R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center and Entertainment & Sports Arena, all conveniently located in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC.

