Eventique Wins BizBash Event Style Awards' Best Nonprofit Event Concept Of The Decade

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative event production agency Eventique won some of the BizBash Event Style Awards' most distinguished recognitions at the event trade media company's live ceremony on Wednesday, February 17th. One of the top awards, for Best Nonprofit Event Concept of the Decade went to Eventique's production of The Humane Society of the United States' "To The Rescue!" Gala.

For the annual fundraising event, held at Cipriani 42nd Street in Manhattan, Eventique transformed the format of the gala into a talk show-style program, where hosts Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romjin interviewed attendees and award recipients from a lounge setting. One of the evening's highlights was O'Connell challenging award-winning "Mutts"cartoonist Patrick McDonnell to a drawing competition. Musical guest Gavin DeGraw performed three of his hit songs for the 600+ attendees, and graffiti legends David "Chino" Villorente and Ribs painted a custom 40-foot mural of the HSUS causes for guests to interact with.

"When we reflected about what to do with the gala after ten consecutive years, we gravitated to all the talk shows that have kept us on our couches for generations," said Eventique's Strategic Director Eric Wielander. "If you've watched any morning, daytime or late night shows, you've enjoyed the way content has been presented through monologue, stories, interviews, host-guest challenges, and musical performances. It's a recognizable formula, but not one that we saw used for a fundraising gala until now."

At the same event, Eventique also took the Best Tabletop Design award for its inventive hologram centerpiece featuring imagery of some of the animals that the organization helps. "The Humane Society of the United States is honored to have our 'To the Rescue!' gala recognized with these two awards," says HSUS Senior Director of Philanthropy Karen Duarte. "Our partnership with Eventique helps us highlight the mission of the HSUS in such creative and engaging ways."

The timing of this year's BizBash awards acknowledged both live and virtual events. Eventique also took home BizBash's Best Live or Virtual Conference for its virtual experience of The Toy Insider's "SweetSuite" toy trade event for toy bloggers that included such brands as Lego, Nintendo and Fisher-Price. "At the beginning of the pandemic, we quickly recognized that while live events would be in question for an indefinite period, companies would need to engage through COVID," said Eventique's Founder and Executive Producer Liron David. "Our VP of Operations Christopher Mattina and Production Manager Amelia Friedman worked tirelessly with our team of designers and developers and immediately began creating a unique, interactive 3D environment that was branded, otherworldly, and not some software you could license that looks like a generic trade show or general session. In less than three months, Eventique had our first and completely customized environment for 'SweetSuite' and we were hired to create a follow-up to the inaugural virtual event months later."

Eventique was nominated for a total 10 BizBash Event Style Awards this year, including Best Influencer Event for the beauty and cosmetics brand philosophy, and Best Use of Special Effects for UNICEF's World Children's Day at the iconic United Nations General Assembly Hall.

ABOUT EVENTIQUE: Founded in 2006 by Liron David, Eventique is a live / virtual event and creative agency headquartered in New York City. Eventique creates and produces events including multi-day meetings and conferences, brand activations, media events, and fundraising galas. The agency's clients include TikTok, WWD, bareMinerals, Variety, Anheuser-Busch, Coty, Meridian Capital, New-York Historical Society and more.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eventique-wins-bizbash-event-style-awards-best-nonprofit-event-concept-of-the-decade-301236546.html

SOURCE Eventique