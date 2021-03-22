Eventide Asset Management Honored In Best Midcap Funds Category By Investor's Business Daily

BOSTON, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventide is pleased to announce that it is being honored in the Best Midcap Funds category by Investor's Business Daily.

The Eventide Gilead Fund ( ETGLX) was selected by Investor's Business Daily from a universe of 3,368 mutual funds in operation for at least 10 years. Funds named to the list were selected because they beat the broad market and surpassed benchmarks over the last one-, three-, five-, and 10-year periods.

"We are grateful to receive this industry recognition," said Robin John, CEO of Eventide Asset Management. "An award like this is a testament to our team and our commitment to our mission and purpose as a firm."

Eventide manages seven funds across different asset classes with varying risk and return profiles. They use an approach that seeks to invest in companies that they believe will be successful because they are adding value to society—an approach they refer to as Investing that makes the world rejoice ®.

Eventide's Director of Investment Research, Dolores Bamford, had this to say in response to receiving the award: "Being recognized by Investor's Business Daily in the Best Midcap Fund category is an honor." She went on to say, "Our team relentlessly pursues creating value for society through the way we allocate capital. Each of our funds reflects this common goal."

Eventide Funds are managed by Eventide Asset Management, LLC, a Boston-based investment adviser that seeks to provide high performance by investing in companies that create compelling value for their customers, employees, supply chain, host communities, the environment, and society broadly.

There is no guarantee that the Fund will meet its objectives.

Mutual funds involve risk including the possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Investor's Business Daily Methodology: Funds named to the prestigious list were selected because they beat the broad market and surpassed benchmarks over the last one-, three-, five-, and 10-year periods, a significant accomplishment for any fund.

This year's winners were drawn from a universe of 3,368 mutual funds in operation for at least 10 years. IBD's data-driven list showcases a variety of top-performing mutual funds across the major categories that investors consider for broad market exposure or more narrow objectives. The 2021 list spans the same 13 categories as 2020. These include the six subcategories of U.S. Diversified Stock Funds: Growth Funds, Blend Funds, Value Funds, Large-Cap Funds, Mid-Cap Funds, and Small-Cap Funds.

Investors should consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing or sending money. This and other important information can be found in the prospectus, which can be obtained at www.eventidefunds.com or by calling 1-877-771-EVEN (3836). Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. Eventide Mutual Funds are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, which is not affiliated with Eventide Asset Management, LLC.

