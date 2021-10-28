Eventbrite Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Eventbrite, Inc. (EB) - Get Eventbrite, Inc. Class A Report, a global self-service ticketing and experience technology platform, today posted its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Third Quarter 2021 Shareholder Letter can be found on Eventbrite's Investor Relations website at https://investor.eventbrite.com.

"The momentum around the resurgence of live events was evident in the third quarter of 2021, as our creators continued to welcome back eager audiences. In this dynamic environment, Eventbrite supported over a quarter million creators as they found new and creative ways to connect with audiences to drive strong paid ticket volume for the quarter. Our results reflected this positive trend as well as ongoing benefits from our refocused strategy and scalable business model," said Julia Hartz, Eventbrite co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Looking ahead, our focus remains on delivering sustainable growth and improving returns as we invest in innovative products and solutions that address creators' needs ahead of a full return to live experiences."

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite is a global self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves a community of hundreds of thousands of event creators in nearly 180 countries. Since inception, Eventbrite has been at the center of the experience economy, transforming the way people organize and attend events. The company was founded by Julia Hartz, Kevin Hartz and Renaud Visage, with a vision to build a self-service platform that would make it possible for anyone to create and sell tickets to live experiences. The Eventbrite platform provides an intuitive, secure, and reliable service that enables creators to plan and execute their live and online events, whether it's an annual culinary festival attracting thousands of foodies, a professional webinar, a weekly yoga workshop or a youth dance class. With over 200 million tickets distributed to more than 4 million experiences in 2020, Eventbrite is where people all over the world discover new things to do or new ways to do more of what they love.

