Eventbrite Announces Date Of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB), a global self-service ticketing and experience technology platform, announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the market closes on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

Eventbrite will issue a press release when its Shareholder Letter for the quarter has been posted to its Investor Relations website at https://investor.eventbrite.com. Following the release of the Shareholder Letter, Eventbrite will host a webcasted conference call to discuss its third quarter results.

Earnings Webcast InformationEvent: Eventbrite Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference CallDate: Thursday, November 5, 2020Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)Live Webcast Site: https://investor.eventbrite.com

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Eventbrite's Investor Relations page, https://investor.eventbrite.com.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite is a global self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves a community of nearly one million event creators in over 180 countries. Since inception, Eventbrite has been at the center of the experience economy, transforming the way people organize and attend events. The company was founded by Julia Hartz, Kevin Hartz and Renaud Visage, with a vision to build a self-service platform that would make it possible for anyone to create and sell tickets to live experiences. The Eventbrite platform provides an intuitive, secure, and reliable service that enables creators to plan and execute their live and online events, whether it's an annual culinary festival attracting thousands of foodies, a professional webinar, a weekly yoga workshop or a cooking class. With over 300 million tickets distributed to more than 4 million experiences in 2019, Eventbrite is where people all over the world discover new things to do or new ways to do more of what they love. Learn more at www.eventbrite.com.

