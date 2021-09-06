Event Logistics Market Analysis In Air Freight & Logistics Industry | Technavio Estimates $ 9.86 Bn Growth During 2021-2025
NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The event logistics market is poised to grow by USD 9.86 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period.
The event logistics market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The report identifies cost reduction through event logistics service providers as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
The event logistics market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies technological advancements in event logistics as one of the prime reasons driving the event logistics market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The event logistics market covers the following areas:
Event Logistics Market SizingEvent Logistics Market ForecastEvent Logistics Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
- CEVA Logistics AG
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
- DFDS AS
- DSV Panalpina AS
- FedEx Corp.
- Kuehne + Nagel International AG
- Schenker AG
- XPO Logistics Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Entertainment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Sports - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Trade fair - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
