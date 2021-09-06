Event Logistics Market Analysis In Air Freight & Logistics Industry | Technavio Estimates $ 9.86 Bn Growth During 2021-2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The event logistics market is poised to grow by USD 9.

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The event logistics market is poised to grow by USD 9.86 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period.

Discover air freight & logistics industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. Request a Free Sample Report

The event logistics market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

The report identifies cost reduction through event logistics service providers as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

The event logistics market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies technological advancements in event logistics as one of the prime reasons driving the event logistics market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The event logistics market covers the following areas:

Event Logistics Market SizingEvent Logistics Market ForecastEvent Logistics Market Analysis

Download our free sample report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41064

Companies Mentioned

Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

CEVA Logistics AG

Deutsche Post DHL Group

DFDS AS

DSV Panalpina AS

FedEx Corp.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Schenker AG

XPO Logistics Inc.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:Global Food and Beverage Cold Chain Logistics Market - Global food and beverage cold chain logistics market is segmented by application (meat and seafood, dairy and frozen desserts, FVB, and bakery and confectionary) and geography ( North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global E-Commerce Logistics Market - Global e-commerce logistics market is segmented by service (transportation, warehousing, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Entertainment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Sports - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Trade fair - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

CEVA Logistics AG

Deutsche Post DHL Group

DFDS AS

DSV Panalpina AS

FedEx Corp.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Schenker AG

XPO Logistics Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios. ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/event-logistics-market-industry-analysis Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/event-logisticsmarket

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/event-logistics-market-analysis-in-air-freight--logistics-industry--technavio-estimates--9-86-bn-growth-during-2021-2025--301369540.html

SOURCE Technavio