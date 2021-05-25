Even Health Partners With Ochsner Health To Introduce Social Support Without Stigma To Employees

Even Health's Cabana product is tackling the growing concern for the wellbeing of healthcare workers by providing anonymous peer support groups in virtual reality.

ANNAPOLIS, Md., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst May Mental Health Month, mental wellness startup Even Health has announced their partnership with industry leader, Ochsner Health, to make available Cabana, the first digital counseling platform designed for anonymous group support. This groundbreaking solution tackles some of the most critical issues troubling healthcare workers since the pandemic, including strictly anonymous and hyper accessible group support. Ochsner Health will be introducing Cabana through a staggered roll out to all 30,000 employees starting this month. Ochsner staff, as well as any Cabana user, will be able to connect with peers from healthcare systems across the country — not just within their own organization - on issues they face individually and as a healthcare professional.

This month's Mental Health Awareness Month has drawn much-needed attention to the prevalence and stigma of mental health around the country and, in particular, the mental health challenges faced by frontline workers in the healthcare industry.

"As all of our employees have stepped up for our community and weathered the delivery of care amidst COVID-19 over the past year, we observed a dynamic scale of stressors due to the sustained strain of performing at a high operational tempo for 12 months straight," Dr. Nigel Girgrah, chief wellness officer for Ochsner Health, highlights the issues.

Melissa Love, vice president of professional staff services at Ochsner Health, adds, "When COVID hit, we realized that we had to broaden our focus on professional wellbeing to encompass all employees across the organization."

Depression already affects 350 million people worldwide, including healthcare professionals. But, while telemedicine is projected to grow at 15 percent through 2027, mental health support for healthcare workers themselves is still largely inaccessible due to stigma.

Dr. Girgrah commented, "If we can work with Cabana to connect our employees with peers from other healthcare organizations anonymously who, now more than ever, are united around a common challenge, then we are one step closer to reducing the risk of COVID-19 having a mental health impact similar to previous pandemics."

Connecting in groups is critical to combating mental health issues. Especially for healthcare workers who are always offering mental health services to their patients but who don't necessarily have people to whom they can turn themselves.

"We know social support can help, but we have to create the tone and space for this to occur," Even Health CEO and cofounder, David Black, agrees. "For many of our everyday heroes in healthcare, there is a real risk to sharing our thoughts publicly. But there's also a power in knowing that you're not alone in how you feel. So we're focused on creating a safe space for these connections and vulnerabilities."

Even Health has been testing their VR technology in a military setting with great results. Now, in the midst of mental health prioritization, they have been launching group sessions across Ochsner Health's departments throughout May with similar positive results.

That's why Cabana is launching programs like this nationwide, creating communities of support a world away! This means that Ochsner staff, as well as any Cabana user, will have access to peers across the country — not just within their own organization.

About Even HealthEven Health is a mental wellness company focused on helping individuals find balance and connection during life's expected and unexpected challenges. Even Health is the creator of Cabana, the first digital counseling platform designed for difficult conversations through anonymous group support based in virtual reality safe spaces. Even Health is currently working with our military and healthcare communities, featured in Fast Company's World Changing Ideas 2021, and has been offered a spot in the coveted 1501 Health startup accelerator for established companies pioneering healthcare innovation. For more information, visit www.even.health .

About Ochsner HealthOchsner Health is a system that delivers health to the people of Louisiana, Mississippi and the Gulf South with a mission to Serve, Heal, Lead, Educate and Innovate. Ochsner Health has healed 900,000 people from across the globe in 2020, providing the latest medical breakthroughs and therapies, including digital medicine for chronic conditions and telehealth specialty services. Ochsner Health is a national leader, named the top hospital in Louisiana and a top children's hospital by U.S. News & World Report. As Louisiana's leading healthcare educator, Ochsner Health and its partners educate thousands of healthcare professionals annually. Ochsner Health is innovating healthcare by investing in new technologies and research to make world-class care more accessible, affordable, convenient and effective. Ochsner's team of more than 32,000 employees and 4,500 providers are working to reinvent the future of health and wellness in the region. For more information, visit www.ochsner.org .

