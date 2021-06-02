Even Financial Partners With Figure To Add Blockchain-Enabled Personal Loan Products To Its Financial Services Marketplace

NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Even Financial ("Even"), the leading search, comparison, and recommendation engine for financial services, has announced a new partnership with Figure to launch the company's personal loan products on the Even...

NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Even Financial ("Even"), the leading search, comparison, and recommendation engine for financial services, has announced a new partnership with Figure to launch the company's personal loan products on the Even platform. Leveraging machine learning and advanced data science, Even solves a significant pain point in financial services acquisition by seamlessly bridging financial institutions and channel partners via its industry-leading API and embeddable solutions.

Figure is a fintech company that leverages AI, blockchain, and analytics to deliver innovative consumer financial products with speed and ease. Figure has dramatically decreased the time it takes for consumers to secure loans and has significantly reduced the costs associated with loan origination, servicing, financing, and capital markets execution. The company was founded in 2018 to unlock new access points for consumer credit products that can transform the financial lives of its customers. In addition to personal loans, it provides mortgage refinancing and home equity release solutions, including home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and home buy-lease back offerings for retirement.

Figure is an exciting, advanced provider that is driving transformational change in consumer credit," said Phill Rosen, Founder and CEO of Even Financial. "We're thrilled to welcome them to Even's unparalleled network of loan products."

Shwetabh Gautam, Director of Financial Institution Partnerships at Even added: "We continue to see a strong resurgence in the demand for lending products across the millions of consumers Even surfaces offers for each month. The addition of cutting-edge partners like Figure strengthens our ability to connect consumers with the loans best suited for their unique needs."

Even offers the largest network of premium, API-connected loan providers. Enterprises and established publishers such as MoneyLion and TransUnion partner with Even to power financial product offers for loans and other financial services including insurance, credit cards, and savings. Within loans, Even continues to expand its vast offering, recently launching products for secured lending, line of credit, and auto refinancing.

The launch of Figure on the Even platform enables consumers to get matched with personal loans of up to $50,000. Figure offers a 100% online application that allows applicants to apply and see their rate in minutes and access funding in as few as two days.

"Phill and the team at Even share our vision of leveraging blockchain technology to make financial services simpler, faster, and personalized. Through the Even platform, we will be able to reach a broader and more diverse set of consumers seeking our innovative credit products," said Brad Simmons, CMO of Figure.

Even has continued its rapid growth trajectory in 2021, facilitating over $3 billion in consumer credit issued through its API and expanding its platform to over 400 partners. Earlier this year, Even was named one of "America's Best Startup Employers'' by Forbes for 2021 and placed in the Top 50 of the 2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, which recognizes the fastest growing tech companies in the world.

About Even FinancialFounded in 2014, Even Financial is a B2B fintech company that is transforming the way financial institutions find and connect with consumers. As the leading search, comparison, and recommendation engine for financial services, Even seamlessly bridges financial institutions (including American Express, Goldman Sachs, and SoFi) and channel partners (such as MoneyLion and TransUnion) via its simple yet robust API and embeddable solutions. Even turns any consumer touchpoint into a comprehensive financial services marketplace with full compliance and security at scale. The company is backed by leading financial services firms and VCs, including American Express Ventures, Canaan Partners, Citi Ventures, Fidelity's F-Prime Capital, Greatpoint Ventures, Goldman Sachs, LendingClub, and MassMutual Ventures. Learn more at www.evenfinancial.com.

About FigureFigure is transforming the trillion dollar financial services industry using blockchain technology. In three short years, Figure has unveiled a series of fintech firsts using blockchain for loan origination, equity management, private fund services, banking, and payments sectors - bringing speed, efficiency, and savings to both consumers and institutions. The company was founded in 2018 by serial technology entrepreneur Mike Cagney, who also founded SoFi and built the company into a multi-billion dollar business under his leadership as CEO. Learn more at www.figure.com.

Media Contact media@evenfinancial.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/even-financial-partners-with-figure-to-add-blockchain-enabled-personal-loan-products-to-its-financial-services-marketplace-301304393.html

SOURCE Even Financial