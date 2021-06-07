Even A Brain Tumor Can't Stop Real Estate Tycoon And Bestselling Author Bryan Chavis

TAMPA, Fla., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Often when faced with a difficult situation or health problem, most people tend to give up. However, the story of real estate tycoon and bestselling author Bryan Chavis is filled with hope and determination. When Bryan Chavis was diagnosed with a brain tumor, he did not give up on his dreams but used this as a chance to come back stronger and better.

&amp;amp;#160;

Bryan Chavis is a top real estate investor and property manager with two decades of working experience, a captivating speaker, seasoned trainer, and a bestselling author. Known for his books "Buy it, Rent it, Profit" and "The Landlord Entrepreneur," Bryan's book can even be found in the US Library congress.

According to Bryan, Real estate investment does not require huge funds, making it an affordable venture. However, that does not mean it's a smooth ride, just like any other business, real estate also has its shares of ups and downs. What matters is how focused you are on achieving your goal. He notes, having been in the field for two decades, there were days where he felt like giving up. His passion for real estate and resilience is what motivates him to push harder.

When he first got started he didn't have anyone to show him the ropes. This motivated him to write two of his bestselling books, which act as guides for investors looking to build long-lasting wealth through multi-family real estate and property management. Real estate is an industry that demands tenacity, keen business sense, and the guidance of experts. Founded by Bryan Chavis , The Multifamily Matrix (formerly The Landlord Academy) is a global leader in consulting, teaching, and training landlords, investors and property managers. To date, Bryan Chavis and the Multifamily Matrix so far has trained more than 50,000 landlords.

Unlike other real estate investors who rely on third parties, Bryan owns and operates his real estate investments. This gives him a good insight into the whole process and helps him in making valuable decisions. Even though Bryan has established and solidified a spot in the industry, his work ethics and vision have not changed. He believes nothing is impossible as long as you put your mind and heart to it. To achieve success, you must be willing to go the extra mile, be disciplined, and believe in you no matter the situation.

Instead of blaming circumstances for who he is, Bryan is a believer in creating his own path. After realizing he had a brain tumor, Bryan says as confused as he was at the time, he knew he had two options. He had to either give up on his career or come back stronger. Being the resilient guy he is, Bryan held on to the better days ahead. He does not let his scars define or limit him, for he knows he is more than his scars.

Despite facing immeasurable challenges, Bryan walks the arduous road to recovery and does not let the painful experiences take away from him his passion and need to serve others. His story is a source of empowerment and inspiration not only to cancer survivors but to all of us.

Media contact: Nathan Johnson 311575@email4pr.com 800-535-2476

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/even-a-brain-tumor-cant-stop-real-estate-tycoon-and-bestselling-author-bryan-chavis-301306943.html

SOURCE Bryan Chavis