EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp Announces Pricing Of Upsized $220 Million Initial Public Offering

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (the "Company") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 22,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "EVE.U" beginning on December 15, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on NYSE under the symbols "EVE" and "EVE WS," respectively. The offering is expected to close on December 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination with a target business in any industry, the Company intends to focus on the mobility-related ecosystem and its surrounding adjacencies. This landscape encompasses traditional automotive sectors as well as technological subsectors that are driving the advancement of the industry as a whole.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and Moelis & Company LLC are acting as the book-running managers of the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,300,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 14, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, c/o Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., 499 Park Avenue, 5 th Floor, New York, New York 10022, or by email at prospectus@cantor.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Media Relations & Investor Contact:

Shadee Malekafzali shadee@evemobility.com