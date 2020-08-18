Evans Bancorp, Inc. Announces Semi-Annual Dividend

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company" or "Evans") (NYSE American: EVBN), a community financial services company serving Western New York since 1920, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company" or "Evans") (NYSE American: EVBN), a community financial services company serving Western New York since 1920, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.58 per share on its outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on October 6, 2020 to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2020. The Company has approximately 5.4 million shares outstanding.

About Evans Bancorp, Inc.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company and the parent company of Evans Bank, N.A., a commercial bank with $2.1 billion in assets and $1.8 billion in deposits at June 30, 2020. Evans is a full-service community bank with 20 financial centers providing comprehensive financial services to consumer, business and municipal clients throughout Western New York. Evans Insurance Agency, a wholly owned subsidiary, provides life insurance, employee benefits, and property and casualty insurance through ten offices in the Western New York region. Evans Investment Services provides non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. and Evans Bank routinely post news and other important information on their websites, at www.evansbancorp.com and www.evansbank.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200818005738/en/