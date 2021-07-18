Evaluate And Track "Marketing Automation Software" Market | Procurement Research Report| SpendEdge

NEW YORK, July 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marketing Automation Software will grow at a CAGR of 9.82% by 2024. Prices will increase by 3%-6% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Marketing Automation Software requirements.

Marketing Automation Software Procurement report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:

Top-line growth

Green initiatives

Supply assurance

Customer retention

Cost savings

Adherence to regulatory nuances

Minimalization of ad hoc purchases

Category innovations

Scalability of inputs

Demand forecasting and governance

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the Moderate bargaining power of suppliers. This makes it extremely important to get the pricing and pricing model right. Buyers should align their preferred pricing models for Marketing Automation Software with the wider industry and identify the cost-saving potential.

