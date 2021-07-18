Evaluate And Track Oil And Gas Pipeline Safety Market | Procurement Research Report| SpendEdge

NEW YORK, July 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The oil and gas pipeline safety will grow at a CAGR of 5.91% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 2%-4% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their oil and gas pipeline safety requirements.

Oil and Gas Pipeline Safety Procurement report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:

Supply assurance

Scalability of inputs

Green initiatives

Cost savings

Adherence to regulatory nuances

Top-line growth

Supply base rationalization

Customer retention

Demand forecasting and governance

Minimalization of ad hoc purchases

Category innovations

Reduction of TCO

This report evaluates suppliers based on provision for applicable insurance policy, real-time analysis, pipeline software solutions, and conduct pipeline surveys. In addition, suppliers are also shortlisted based on business needs, technical specifications, operational requirements, security compliance, regulatory mandates, legal requirements, quality control, change management procedures, pricing models, penalty clauses, SLA nuances, acceptance criteria, and evaluation criteria.

