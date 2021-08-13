Evaluate And Track Kitchen Companies | View Company Insights For 500 Kitchen Product Manufacturers And Service Providers | BizVibe

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has made available 500+ company profiles for the kitchen product manufacturers and service providers category on its B2B platform.

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has made available 500+ company profiles for the kitchen product manufacturers and service providers category on its B2B platform. Companies listed in this product category are primarily engaged in manufacturing or supplying various types of kitchen products (such as kitchen cabinets, kitchen faucets, kitchen furniture, etc.). Companies which provide various kitchen services (such as kitchen remodeling and design) are also included in the category.

Each profile is free to view and packed with high-quality insights, providing businesses with detailed company information. Users can take advantage of these insights to identify, target, and connect with the right kitchen product manufacturers and suppliers. This company information includes employee insights, company competitors, the impact of emerging trends and challenges, the latest news, and more.

Free Insights Included for all Kitchen Product Manufacturer and Service Provider Profiles:

List of product and service category offerings and primary operating industries

Risk of doing business score across four different metrics

List of key executives and their roles within the company

Company financials and general organizational information

Global, national, and regional competitors

List of key clients

Top trends and challenges within operating industry and expected influence on business impact

Latest company news with the ability to sign up for timely news alerts

Kitchen Companies on BizVibe

BizVibe's platform contains 10M+ company profiles, spanning across 200+ countries, categorized into 40,000+ products and services. There are 500+ company profiles related to kitchen product manufacturers and service providers on BizVibe, covering 100+ product and service categories. Each company profile contains detailed insights dedicated to helping procurement and sales teams find trusted suppliers and target sales prospects.

Examples of kitchen product manufacturer and service provider company profiles that can be discovered on BizVibe include:

Kitchen cabinet manufacturers

Kitchen faucet manufacturers

Kitchen furniture manufacturers

Kitchen lighting manufacturers

Kitchen remodeling manufacturers

Kitchen design manufacturers

Company Profiles for Buyers and Sellers

BizVibe's modern B2B platform is designed to help both global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.

Features for Buyers:

Quickly discover the right suppliers

Create short lists and custom alerts

Mitigate supplier risk and evaluate suppliers

Send RFIs/RFPs

Features for Sellers:

Target the right sales prospects

Qualify leads

Analyze buyer potential

API integration and data enrichment

About BizVibeBizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and help sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.

