Evaluate And Track Hotel And Accommodation Market | Procurement Research Report| SpendEdge

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hotel and Accommodation will grow at a CAGR of 4.95% by 2024. Prices will increase by 2%- 5% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Hotel and Accommodation requirements.

Get a Free Access to All This Market's Trends and Drivers

Hotel and Accommodation Procurement report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:

Supply assurance

Cost savings

Supply base rationalization

Reduction of TCO

Customer retention

Demand forecasting and governance

Top-line growth

Category innovations

Green initiatives

Adherence to regulatory nuances

Scalability of inputs

Minimalization of ad hoc purchases

Sign Up for a Sample Hotel and Accommodation Procurement Market Report: www.spendedge.com/report/hotel-and-accommodation-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

This report evaluates suppliers based on provision for applicable insurance policy, real-time analysis, pipeline software solutions, and conduct pipeline surveys. In addition, suppliers are also shortlisted based on business needs, technical specifications, operational requirements, security compliance, regulatory mandates, legal requirements, quality control, change management procedures, pricing models, penalty clauses, SLA nuances, acceptance criteria, and evaluation criteria.

Related Reports on Managed Services Include:

Customs Audit- Forecast and Analysis : The customs audit will grow at a CAGR of 4.95% during 2021-2025. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their customs audit requirements. Corporate Training Market Sourcing and Procurement Report : This report evaluates suppliers based on ability to offer multi-channel hybrid learning options, strong training content, capability to offer value-added services, and experience and certification. Temporary Corporate Housing - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report : The report provides a complete drill-down on global temporary corporate housing spend outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information is available individually for North America , South America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and APAC.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

ContactSpendEdge Anirban ChoudhuryMarketing Manager Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340 https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evaluate-and-track-hotel-and-accommodation-market--procurement-research-report-spendedge-301337787.html

SOURCE SpendEdge