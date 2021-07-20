Evaluate And Track Creative Agency Market | Procurement Research Report | SpendEdge
The Creative Agency will grow at a CAGR of 8.82% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 8%-10% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Creative Agency requirements.
Creative Agency Procurement report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:
- Top-line growth
- Scalability of inputs
- Category innovations
- Supply base rationalization
- Demand forecasting and governance
- Minimalization of ad hoc purchases
- Adherence to regulatory nuances
- Cost savings
- Customer retention
- Reduction of TCO
- Supply assurance
This report evaluates suppliers based on provision for applicable insurance policy, real-time analysis, pipeline software solutions, and conduct pipeline surveys. In addition, suppliers are also shortlisted based on business needs, technical specifications, operational requirements, security compliance, regulatory mandates, legal requirements, quality control, change management procedures, pricing models, penalty clauses, SLA nuances, acceptance criteria, and evaluation criteria.
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Insights
- Category Pricing Insights
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Best Practices
- Category Ecosystem
- Category Management Strategy
- Category Management Enablers
- Suppliers Selection
- Suppliers under Coverage
- US Market Insights
- Category scope
