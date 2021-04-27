EV Safe Charge Joins BRITE Energy Innovators

WARREN, Ohio, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BRITE Energy Innovators, Ohio's incubator for energy tech startups, is proud to announce the addition of EV Safe Charge to its portfolio of companies. The Los Angeles, California-based company joins BRITE to leverage the incubator's resources and relationships in Ohio for the development and manufacture of its novel mobile charging solution. EV Safe Charge chose Columbus earlier this year as the ideal place to develop its technology and complete its initial manufacturing, where it expects to create high-tech production jobs.

Caradoc Ehrenhalt, founder & CEO of EV Safe Charge reflected on the benefit of working with BRITE, saying, "BRITE is helping us to rapidly develop our prototype and plan for production with enthusiastic support, connections in manufacturing and energy, a strong investor base and an ideal location in the heart of American manufacturing country." As the inventor of EV Safe Charge's technology, Ehrenhalt sees a big value in the relationship: "Joining BRITE is so meaningful to our long-term ambitions. It will help us take the next step in scaling our technology and we are ecstatic to be working with them."

BRITE opted to work with EV Safe Charge after learning more about its next-generation mobile charging solution and the potential for its importance in electric mobility. "We are thrilled to welcome EV Safe Charge to Ohio. We see its technology as an important step forward that will help to usher wider adoption of electric vehicles," noted BRITE CEO Rick Stockburger. "EV Safe Charge is exactly the type of forward-thinking company BRITE looks to support. Its electric mobility innovations likely will be in high demand as electric vehicles become more popular. EV Safe Charge is capable of building and distributing a product that would immediately improve tomorrow's EV infrastructure and expand charging options for drivers."

EV Safe Charge began supplying mobile EV charging solutions at Jaguar I-PACE launch events nationwide and in Canada. Since then, EV Safe Charge led the way in providing mobile EV charging to other EV car launches, "ride and drives," events, film studios and to companies including automakers like Audi, Daimler, Harley-Davidson and HP and others. The company also provides services to clients like Penske Automotive and Lucid. Its upcoming offering was created out of EV Safe Charge's market learnings as the first company to offer a mobile comprehensive Level 2 and DC fast charger rental solution.

Capstone Financial Group, the leading international Investment Bank in the automotive/mobility space, plans to run a competitive bidding process for the purchase of a minority interest in EV Safe Charge. Prospective bidders will be institutional investors who have expressed to Capstone an interest in the EV segment of the industry. The minimum bid will be the amount determined by Capstone that EV Safe Charge needs to reach critical mass at positive cash flow.

Dan Smith, CEO of Capstone Financial Group, said: "EV Safe Charge is developing the charging solutions of the future. We are excited to help the company reach its milestones through funding from our institutional investors who recognize the immense potential of EV charging infrastructure and services."

EV Safe Charge invites site owners, commercial garage and parking lot owners and operators to contact the company to join its Early Access program. EV Safe Charge is currently signing letters of intent with its first Early Access program members and welcomes other organizations to inquire about deploying its mobile charging technology currently in development.

