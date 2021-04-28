EV Connect To Help Expand California Charging Infrastructure Under $436M EV Program

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its success in the $22M Southern California Edison (SCE) Charge Ready pilot program, EV Connect , a software-as-a-service company leading electric vehicle charging ecosystem deployments and management, announced that the Company is once again an Approved Network Provider in the $436M Charge Ready program from SCE. As an approved network provider for Charge Ready, EV Connect will participate in one of the country's most advanced utility-driven EV charging infrastructure initiatives and one of the few companies participating in the Demand Response (DR) initiatives established by the program.

As the nation's largest light-duty electric vehicle charging program, Charge Ready is designed to deploy 38,000 EV chargers over the next four years to help California achieve its EV and climate goals. The program will focus on bringing charging infrastructure to public parking lots, schools, hospitals, and destination centers. Half of the chargers will target state-designated disadvantaged communities or economically impacted communities that suffer most from the effects of air pollution. Among the vendors selected to provide chargers in the program are EV Connect's Premier Hardware Partners: ABB, BTCPower, EVBox, EVoCharge, and Certified Partners: Blink, Delta, EFACEC, Enel X, EVSE LLC, Freewire, Siemens, Tellus Power, and Tritium.

"We look forward to building on the customer success stories from the original Charge Ready pilot program. EV Connect is proud to support like-minded local businesses that are building a sustainable future within the SCE territory," says Jordan Ramer, CEO, and Founder of EV Connect. "It's time to electrify transportation, and we are thrilled to be able to do that right in our backyard."

In addition to the SCE Charge Ready program, EV Connect is an approved network provider for the $356 million SCE Charge Ready Transport program, as well as the SCE Schools & Parks Program, for which EV Connect will provide a bundled charging solution that includes station hardware, software, and operations and maintenance services for EV charging at school sites across the SCE service territory.

Started in 2016, the Charge Ready pilot program added more than 1,000 EV chargers at more than 100 sites in the SoCal Edison service area. Of those chargers, EV Connect secured more than 300 connectors--across 226 charging stations--and included customers such as the Marriott Palm Desert Spring Villas and Panda Restaurant Group . Thanks to its hardware-neutral approach, the EV Connect platform works seamlessly with all charger types and manufacturers leveraging open standards. EV Connect continues to make it simple to roll out unique, tiered pricing structures for employees, visitors, and corporate fleet drivers, as well as enabling grid management tools for utilities and grid operators. While the EV Connect mobile app empowers drivers to charge up at work and beyond the corporate campus. EV Connect is ready for tens of thousands more connectors, site owners, sites, and drivers.

