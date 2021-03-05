EV Battery Tech Provides Sales, EcoVille, And Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC, March 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp (" EV Battery Tech" or the " Company") (CSE: ACDC) is pleased to provide an update on its product sales, the developments at EcoVille and other corporate developments.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp (" EV Battery Tech" or the " Company") (CSE: ACDC) is pleased to provide an update on its product sales, the developments at EcoVille and other corporate developments.

Update on Products and Sales

The Company officially launched its RV Freedom TM on February 24, 2021 . During the first day it went live, the Company received so many inquires on its website for this product, that it crashed the system. The Company has already started to increase its staff to keep up with the demand for this product. The Company ambitiously hopes to start shipping this product by the summer of 2021.

on . During the first day it went live, the Company received so many inquires on its website for this product, that it crashed the system. The Company has already started to increase its staff to keep up with the demand for this product. The Company ambitiously hopes to start shipping this product by the summer of 2021. The Company officially started taking deposits for its Home SmartWall TM on January 21, 2021 and has seen great interest. Customers are able to make a deposit to secure themselves delivery of the Company's first shipment of Home SmartWall's expected later this year. The Company also ambitiously hopes to have display models sent to its affiliate showrooms in Toronto ( Canada ), Los Angeles ( United States ) and Rome ( Europe ) by this summer. With a capacity greater than that of Tesla's Powerwall, a more sophisticated Battery Management System (BMS), safer chemical composition and a lower retail price, the Company aims to outsell Tesla in this category by 2022.

on and has seen great interest. Customers are able to make a deposit to secure themselves delivery of the Company's first shipment of expected later this year. The Company also ambitiously hopes to have display models sent to its affiliate showrooms in ( ), ( ) and ( ) by this summer. With a capacity greater than that of Tesla's Powerwall, a more sophisticated Battery Management System (BMS), safer chemical composition and a lower retail price, the Company aims to outsell Tesla in this category by 2022. The Company officially started taking orders for its Titan EnergyCore TM on January 28, 2021 . This Energy Storage System (ESS) is designed to be stackable so that it can be configured to be able to store enough energy to power an industrial operation or even an entire city. This product has seen a significant amount of interest from energy traders, renewable energy companies and developers. The Company also hopes to pursue larger government sales as cities move towards renewable energy and require the reliability of ESS solutions to back up the intermittent nature of the renewable energy power plants. The Company hopes deliver its first Titan EnergyCore TM later this year.

on . This Energy Storage System (ESS) is designed to be stackable so that it can be configured to be able to store enough energy to power an industrial operation or even an entire city. This product has seen a significant amount of interest from energy traders, renewable energy companies and developers. The Company also hopes to pursue larger government sales as cities move towards renewable energy and require the reliability of ESS solutions to back up the intermittent nature of the renewable energy power plants. The Company hopes deliver its first later this year. The Company signed a partnership agreement with Daymak Inc., Canada's largest distributor of Light Electric Vehicles (LEVs)on February 8, 2021 . The Company has already commenced the process to get its products into the Daymak distribution network, which includes some of the largest names in North America , such as Costco, Walmart and Best Buy. The Company is also working with Daymak to introduce new products into the LEV market together. Daymak's CEO, Aldo XX has joined EV Battery Tech's Advisory Board.

"We are extremely excited about the overwhelming level interest in our products thus far" stated EV Battery Tech CEO, Bryson Goodwin. "The amount of emails, calls, and orders on the RV Freedom alone, has forced us to increase our staff to handle the massive influx of interest. This shows a lot of promise for the direction we're heading in, and we're delighted for our technology to have this much excitement surrounding it! I believe it truly deserves it!"

New Product Renderings

The Company is pleased to announce it has updated the designs of the Home SmartWall TM, and the Titan EnergyCore TM. The new designs include a brush steel casing and are now displayed in a detailed 360 degree rendering, which more accurately display of what each product is intended to look like. Both of these are available for viewing at www.ionixpro.com.

Update on EcoVille

Pursuant to the agreement between the Company and Squamish EcoVille Ltd. dba EcoVille Ltd. (" EcoVille ") previously announced on November 12, 2020 , the Company has continued to collaborate with EcoVille and has made significant progress towards setting up energy storage system (ESS) solutions for the upcoming carbon-neutral, self-sufficient eco-community.

") previously announced on , the Company has continued to collaborate with EcoVille and has made significant progress towards setting up energy storage system (ESS) solutions for the upcoming carbon-neutral, self-sufficient eco-community. EcoVilledevelops eco-communities by bringing together innovative technologies that enable communities to achieve self-sufficiency and carbon neutrality. Currently, EcoVille is developing projects in Squamish and Vancouver, British Columbia . EcoVille will require ESS solutions for its buildings, office space, and renewable energy power stations.

" We are in the customization phase of implementing a Titan EnergyCore TM to the EcoVille community to allow us to have power stored from renewable sources." Stated EcoVille Director, Yoga Yogendran. "We are also in the process of implementing multiple Home SmartWall's TM into townhomes as part of the phase 1 buildout. This will allow storage and peak shavings in the properties. As we progress into phase 2, we will be establishing further implementation of EV Battery Tech's Ionix Pro products into the community."

General Corporate Updates

The Company has engaged AlphaOne Media Group Inc. (" AlphaOne Media ") to manage its investor relations division. The level of inquires both for the Company and its new products has increased exponentially and so the Company has now brought on a top tier Investor Relations firm to handle the increased traffic. Alpha One Media will assume this role effective immediately and also assist the Company with creating awareness for its products and services. Please see new contact numbers and emails below.

") to manage its investor relations division. The level of inquires both for the Company and its new products has increased exponentially and so the Company has now brought on a top tier Investor Relations firm to handle the increased traffic. Alpha One Media will assume this role effective immediately and also assist the Company with creating awareness for its products and services. Please see new contact numbers and emails below. Pursuant to the agreement dated August 31, 2020 , the Company has issued 217,392 common shares of the Company as the second tranche of shares to Intelligent Battery Services Ltd, (" IBS") previously referred to as Intelligent Battery Technologies Ltd., for a total aggregate value of $100,000 based on the 30-day volume weighted average price of the ACDC shares on the CSE.

The Company has appointed Maryam Amin-Shanjani as its Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Shanjani is a CPA who brings decades of experience to Company in both public and private companies. The Company welcomes yet another talented officer to its executive team as it continues to grow.

as its Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Shanjani is a CPA who brings decades of experience to Company in both public and private companies. The Company welcomes yet another talented officer to its executive team as it continues to grow. The Company has signed agreements with Sidis Holdings Limited, Axe Communications Inc., Market IQ Media Group Inc., Stockhouse Publishing Ltd., AI Genius Marketing Inc., Signal Point Communications Inc., Hapbee Media Group Inc., Amherst Baer Consultancy Corp., and Yabucoa Partners Corp. dba Street Smart to assist with the marketing for the Company and creating awareness for the Company's shares.

On behalf of the Company,

Bryson Goodwin,Chief Executive Officer

About EV Battery Tech

Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. is a blockchain and battery technology company with revolutionary, patented Battery Management Systems (BMS) designed to meet the growing demand for scalable, smart solutions for the rapidly growing Electric Vehicle (EV) and Energy Storage Solution (ESS) markets. The company has committed to assisting global recycling solutions by offering recycling initiatives using their technology to analyze and fully refurbish used batteries.

About AlphaOne Media Group Inc.

AlphaOne Media Group Inc. ("AlphaOne") is a full-service Investor Relations and Marketing company that focusses on both private and public companies. AlphaOne offers communication services such as investor relations as well as marketing services over several mediums to provide effective, thorough market awareness programs that are specifically designed to maximize exposure and bring value to shareholders. AlphaOne's dedicated and experienced team strives to promote its clients to the public and educate potential investors on their developments.

The CSE (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements respecting (i) proposed staffing increases; (ii) expected timing for manufacturing and shipping the Company's products, including the RV Freedom and the Home SmartWall; (iii) the delivery of display models to the Company's affiliate showrooms; (iv) the performance of the Company's products, including the performance of the Home SmartWall relative to Tesla's Powerwall; (v) anticipated sales of the Company's products, including sales of the Home SmartWall relative to sales of Tesla's Powerwell; (vi) the ability of the Titan EnergyCore to store energy sufficient to power an industrial operation or an entire city; and (vii) supplying the Titan EnergyCore to governments. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statement will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

SOURCE EV Battery Tech