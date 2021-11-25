EV Battery Tech And IONiX Pro Unveil The Cryptocurrency Smart Miner

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (the " Company" or " EV Battery Tech") (CSE: ACDC) (OTCQB: CRYBF), together with its subsidiary, IONiX Pro Battery Technologies Inc (" IONiX Pro") is pleased to announce the latest in the IONiX Pro product suite, the Smart Miner.

The Smart Miner is an energy storage system (" ESS") that is capable of mining cryptocurrency. The Smart Miner will be the first device capable of mining the Renewable Obligation Base energy economy Protocol (the " ROBe 2 Protocol"). The ROBe 2 Protocol is mined using a "carbon negative" process known as the Proof of Renewable protocol (the " PoR Protocol"). Further information on the ROBe 2 Protocol, the PoR Protocol and the Company's involvement with both is set out in the Company's previous news releases dated October 28, 2021 and November 3, 2021.

" We have seen a tremendous reaction to IONiX Pro Home Smart Wall, which is an ESS for the home. The Smart Miner will not only store renewable energy for home use, but will also generate income by mining the ROBe 2 Protocol, " boasted Bryson Goodwin, the CEO of EV Battery Tech.

The Smart Miner

The Company, together with IONiX Pro and in collaboration with the ROBe 2 Protocol, have designed the latest product in the IONiX Pro product suite; the world's first carbon-negative crypto miner, the Smart Miner. The collaboration is an effort to further develop crypto mining while attempting to address the climate crisis and economic equality. By utilizing the patent pending PoR Protocol and combining it with the Company's patented battery management system (BMS), the Smart Miner is the most advanced development from IONiX Pro to date.

The Smart Miner is based on the IONiX Pro Home SmartWall concept, but has been modified to verify the generation and consumption of renewable energy, which qualifies it to mine the ROBe 2 Protocol. This is made possible by the Company's advanced BMS and real-time AI, featured in all of the IONiX Pro product suite.

The Smart Miner was designed with additional factors in mind to encourage consumers to take part in the PoR Protocol. It is compact, affordable and easy to install, specifically designed to make an impact in the developing world.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

"This is an exciting time for IONiX Pro as we embark upon a journey that has the ability to impact so many people across the world," commented IONiX Pro Chief Innovation Officer, Robert Abenante.

" The Smart Miner takes the best aspects of battery technology, cryptocurrency mining technology and renewable energy, and rolls them into a device that potentially has significant disruptive power. While the Smart Miner is well suited for any household looking to store renewable energy or generate passive income from mining cryptocurrency, it has been purposely designed to target developing countries, where a striking percentage of homes suffer from no electricity and where the occupants are unable to even open bank accounts. These areas have a need for innovations such as the ROBe 2 Protocol and the Smart Miner," concluded Mr. Abenante.

On behalf of the Company,

Bryson Goodwin,Chief Executive Officer

About the Renewable Obligation Base energy economy (ROBe 2 ) Protocol

The Renewable Obligation Based energy economy protocol, or ROBe2 (pronounced Rob-ee), is a decentralized digital currency, designed to incentivize the creation and consumption of renewable energy, by creating an obligation to generate renewable energy each time a token is mined and transacted. The ROBe2 Protocol can only be mined via a patent pending, carbon negative "Proof of Renewable" mining protocol that requires the creation of renewable energy. While the target motivations center around the creation of the most advanced decentralized utility digital currency, the larger objectives are to stimulate a global movement against climate change and economic oppression that plague our world even in this modern day of science and technology.

Solving the global energy crisis requires local implementation of a global system that can track, verify, and incentivize renewable energy production at the base level. It requires a Renewable Obligation Base energy economy, that is open to everyone and where each financial transaction creates the incentive for generating renewable energy continuously and automatically.

Learn more at ROBe 2 .io

About EV Battery Tech

EV Battery Tech is a blockchain and battery technology company with revolutionary, patented Battery Management Systems (BMS) designed to meet the growing demand for scalable, smart solutions for the rapidly growing electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage solution (ESS) markets. The company has committed to assisting global recycling solutions by offering recycling initiatives using their technology to analyze and fully refurbish used batteries.

Learn more at evbattery.tech

About IONiX Pro

IONiX Pro is a leading battery products and services company. Utilizing proprietary blockchain technology and patented Battery Management System (BMS) technology, licensed by EV Battery Tech, IONiX Pro has a growing portfolio of scalable, cutting-edge products and services for the home and office, recreational vehicles, major industrial applications and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. IONiX Pro has created disruptive "Smart" products targeted for the electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage system (ESS) markets.

Learn more at ionixpro.com

Contact Numbers and Emails

For Investor Inquiries, please contact (236) 259-0279 or email info@evbattery.tech . For Product or Sales Inquiries, please contact (236) 266-5174 or email sales@ionixpro.com .

All communications are managed by AlphaOne Media Group Inc.

The CSE (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in EV Battery Tech's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "hope", "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "believe", "should", "projected", "proposed", "rendering" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements respecting: (i) the utility and function of the ROBe 2 Protocol and the PoR Protocol; (ii) development of the Smart Miner; (iii) the Company's effort to further develop crypto mining while attempting to address the climate crisis and economic equality ; (v) the Smart Miner's design factors and intended uses and markets; and (vii) Ionix Pro's hope that the Smart Miner will penetrate into multiple markets including developing countries . Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statement will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.