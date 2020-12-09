European Yeast Extract Industry To 2026 - Players Include Lallemand, Carbery Group & Kerry Group

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Yeast Extract Market By Technology (Autolyzed and Hydrolyzed), By Application (Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications), By Form (Paste, Powder and Flakes), By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Yeast Extract Market is expected to witness market growth of 4.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).Yeast is an example of a eukaryotic single-celled microorganism that is classified as one of the members of the fungi kingdom. Baker's yeast is useful in the manufacturing of ethanol production, baked products, and antibiotics for medical uses. It also finds its application in the production of alcoholic beverages, for which saccharomyces cerevisiae is used.Yeast extract comprises cell contents of yeast that lack the cell wall. Yeast is a eukaryotic unicellular microscopic resourceful organism that belongs to the kingdom fungi. It is widely used in the food & beverage industry for the process of fermentation. Yeast extract is the common name for thick brown partly solid processed yeast products that are obtained from extracts of the cell content. Autolyzed and hydrolysed technology-based products are widely used and these products are available in different forms like fresh, dry, and instant yeasts.The consequence of this process is yeast extract, a blend of different carbohydrates, minerals, amino acids, and vitamins. As per the European Association for Specialty Yeast Products, cumulative product development in the vegan and plant-based space and also as a meat alternative is creating a new opportunity for the product in order to provide a savory flavor and clean label edge.Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Autolyzed and Hydrolyzed. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications. Based on Form, the market is segmented into Paste, Powder and Flakes. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Associated British Foods PLC (Wittington Investments Limited), Lallemand, Inc., Carbery Group Ltd., Kerry Group PLC, Lesaffre Group, Specialty Biotech Co., Ltd., Halcyon Proteins Pty. Ltd., Alltech, Leiber GmbH, and Angel Yeast Co., Ltd. Unique Offerings from the Publisher

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology1.1 Market Definition1.2 Objectives1.3 Market Scope1.4 Segmentation1.4.1 Europe Yeast Extract Market, by Technology1.4.2 Europe Yeast Extract Market, by Application1.4.3 Europe Yeast Extract Market, by Form1.4.4 Europe Yeast Extract Market, by Country1.5 Methodology for the research Chapter 2. Market Overview2.1 Introduction2.1.1 Overview2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market2.2.1 Market Drivers2.2.2 Market Restraints Chapter 3. Recent Developments in Global Yeast Extract Market Chapter 4. Europe Yeast Extract Market by Technology4.1 Europe Autolyzed Market by Country4.2 Europe Hydrolyzed Market by Country Chapter 5. Europe Yeast Extract Market by Application5.1 Europe Food & Beverages Market by Country5.2 Europe Animal Feed Market by Country5.3 Europe Pharmaceuticals Market by Country5.4 Europe Other Applications Market by Country Chapter 6. Europe Yeast Extract Market by Form6.1 Europe Paste Market by Country6.2 Europe Powder Market by Country6.3 Europe Flakes Market by Country Chapter 7. Europe Yeast Extract Market by Country7.1 Germany Yeast Extract Market7.1.1 Germany Yeast Extract Market by Technology7.1.2 Germany Yeast Extract Market by Application7.1.3 Germany Yeast Extract Market by Form7.2 UK Yeast Extract Market7.2.1 UK Yeast Extract Market by Technology7.2.2 UK Yeast Extract Market by Application7.2.3 UK Yeast Extract Market by Form7.3 France Yeast Extract Market7.3.1 France Yeast Extract Market by Technology7.3.2 France Yeast Extract Market by Application7.3.3 France Yeast Extract Market by Form7.4 Russia Yeast Extract Market7.4.1 Russia Yeast Extract Market by Technology7.4.2 Russia Yeast Extract Market by Application7.4.3 Russia Yeast Extract Market by Form7.5 Spain Yeast Extract Market7.5.1 Spain Yeast Extract Market by Technology7.5.2 Spain Yeast Extract Market by Application7.5.3 Spain Yeast Extract Market by Form7.6 Italy Yeast Extract Market7.6.1 Italy Yeast Extract Market by Technology7.6.2 Italy Yeast Extract Market by Application7.6.3 Italy Yeast Extract Market by Form7.7 Rest of Europe Yeast Extract Market7.7.1 Rest of Europe Yeast Extract Market by Technology7.7.2 Rest of Europe Yeast Extract Market by Application7.7.3 Rest of Europe Yeast Extract Market by Form Chapter 8. Company Profiles8.1 Associated British Foods PLC (Wittington Investments Limited)8.1.1 Company Overview8.1.2 Financial Analysis8.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis8.1.4 Recent strategies and developments:8.1.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:8.2 Lallemand, Inc.8.2.1 Company Overview8.2.1 Recent strategies and developments:8.2.1.1 Acquisition and Mergers:8.3 Carbery Group Ltd.8.3.1 Company Overview8.3.2 Recent strategies and developments:8.3.2.1 Acquisition and Mergers:8.3.2.2 Geographical Expansions:8.4 Kerry Group PLC8.4.1 Company Overview8.4.2 Financial Analysis8.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis8.4.4 Research & Development Expense8.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:8.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:8.5 Lesaffre Group8.5.1 Company Overview8.5.2 Recent strategies and developments:8.5.2.1 Acquisition and Mergers:8.6 Specialty Biotech Co., Ltd.8.6.1 Company Overview8.7 Halcyon Proteins Pty. Ltd.8.7.1 Company Overview8.8 Alltech8.8.1 Company Overview8.9 Leiber GmbH8.9.1 Company Overview8.10. Angel Yeast Co., Ltd.8.10.1 Company Overview8.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:8.10.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:8.10.2.2 Geographical Expansions:For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ktlpry

