European Woodfree Paper Forecasts 2020: Detailed Analysis And Forecasts By Sub-Grade And Country

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Woodfree Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European Woodfree Paper Market service provides detailed analysis and forecasts by sub-grade and country.

The European Woodfree Paper Market service comprises:

Tri-annual European Woodfree Paper Market forecast reports

Access to the subscriber information and support service

Ad-hoc updates for subscribers

The European Woodfree Paper Market forecasts are published three times per annum (in April/May, July/August, December/January), focusing on Western Europe and Eastern Europe, giving specific market information on Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Nordic, Benelux, Iberia and Other, as well as Eastern/ Central Europe (new-EU). Data/analyses covered include:

Demand

Imports

Exports

Mill Shipments

Mill Capacity

Mill Operating Ratios

Prices

Leading Suppliers

Delivery Times

Mill Integration

Papermakers' Converting Margins

For the following paper grades:

Coated Woodfree Sheets

Coated Woodfree Reels

Uncoated Woodfree Cutsize

Uncoated Woodfree Folio Sheets

Uncoated Woodfree Reels

Key Topics Covered:

1. Forecast Summary: Data1.1. Forecast - Cycle Dynamics1.2. Forecast - Long-Term Trend1.3. Demand: Demand Drivers1.4. Demand: Sub-Grade Forecast1.5. Demand: Regional Focus 2. Capacity2.1. Forecast Capacity Overview2.2. Capacity Projections, CWF - tonnage details2.3. Capacity Projections, CWF - Other Europe2.4. Capacity Projections, UWF - tonnage details2.5. Capacity Projections, UWF - Others2.6. Investment Details - Listing of Plans 3. Supply-Demand Balance3.1. Delivery Lead Times3.2. Quarterly Operating Ratios3.3. Annual Operating Ratios3.4. Supply-Demand Outlook (Base vs. Forecast)3.5. Cut-size Papers - Demand Supply 4. Leading Suppliers4.1. Consolidation - Leading Companies4.2. Cut-Size Leading Companies 5. Trade 5.1 Trade Forecast - Exports 5.2 Trade Forecast - Imports 6. Prices & Margins 6.1. Papermakers' Costs 6.2. Papermakers' Converting Margins 6.3. Paper Price Forecast 6.4. Paper and Pulp Prices

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2ik0i7

