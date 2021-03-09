European Wax Center Ranked A Fastest-Growing Franchise By Entrepreneur Magazine

PLANO, Texas, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- European Wax Center , the leading personal care franchise brand that offers expert wax services from certified specialists recently ranked no. 53 in the 2021 US and Canada Fastest Growing Franchises List and no. 62 on the Worldwide Fastest Growing Franchises List, in Entrepreneur's list of the Fastest-Growing Franchises published in the March issue of Entrepreneur magazine.

"Nothing can stop the smartest franchises from growing—not even a pandemic!" says Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur's editor-in-chief. "We've been impressed with how innovative franchises have pivoted and adapted this past year, and are happy to celebrate the ones who keep pushing forward and growing."

Franchises on this list are ranked based on the net total of units (both franchised and company-owned) added globally from July 2019 to July 2020, with ties broken based on percentage growth. (In previous years, only US and Canadian unit growth was considered—2021 marks the first year that the ranking is based on systemwide growth, in recognition of the increasingly global nature of franchising.) European Wax Center's position in the Fastest-Growing Franchises ranking is evidence of the strength and appeal of its concept, even during challenging times.

"We're honored to receive recognition as one of Entrepreneur's fastest-growing franchises, especially during such unprecedented times. We're proud that in 2020 we were able to open 52 new centers thanks to our dedication to ensuring top safety and sanitation is always provided to guests for a safe experience they can trust. We look forward to continuing to grow, provide safe experiences and open new doors this year," said David Berg, Chief Executive Officer of EWC.

This marks European Wax Center's second Entrepreneur ranking for 2021. Previously they were ranked as no. 1 in category and no. 49 overall for Entrepreneur's 2021 Franchise 500. European Wax Center has also previously ranked no. 56 in Entrepreneur's 2020 Franchise 500 and no. 49 in Entrepreneur's 2020 Top Growth Franchise list.

In addition to the measures taken every day to grow as a franchise brand, European Wax Center also brought on a new CFO during this time to support the already existing accelerated growth plan, operational efficiency, 360-guest experience, as well as people and performance strategies. As the no. 1 wax specialty personal care brand in the United States operating out of over 800 centers nationwide.

To view European Wax Center in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/fastestgrowing. Results can also be seen in the March issue of Entrepreneur magazine, available on newsstands March newsstands and Entrepreneur Media's iOS and Android mobile app on March 9th.

About European Wax CenterEuropean Wax Center is a leading personal care franchise brand founded in 2004. They offer expert wax services from certified Wax Specialists, ensuring that every guest who walks through the door leaves feeling confident—in European Wax Center and themselves. European Wax Center provides guests with a first class, professional waxing experience by the most highly trained estheticians in the industry, within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. They're so certain everyone will love the European Wax Center experience, European Wax Center offers a free complimentary wax to each new guest. European Wax Center continues to revolutionize the waxing category with their innovative, signature Comfort Wax™. This proprietary blend is formulated with the highest quality ingredients to leave skin feeling smooth and make waxing a more pleasant, virtually painless experience. To help enhance and extend waxing services after leaving the center, European Wax Center offers a full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body, and brow categories. European Wax Center is the #1 wax specialty personal care brand in the United States, and its network now includes 800 centers nationwide. For more information including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: www.waxcenter.com.

