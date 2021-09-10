European Used Car Market Size & Forecast 2021-2025 With Impact Analysis Of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Used Car Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Used Car Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in depth analysis of the European used car market by value, by volume, by sales channel, by sourcing type, by type, by car age, by region.

The used car market is expected to increase due to rising disposable income, increase in urban population, rising online sales of used cars, growing total population, growing benefits of used car over new car, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as economic slowdown, difficulty in financing of used car, lack of standardization and unorganized regulations, etc.

The European used car market is fragmented and controlled by franchised and non-franchised legacy car dealers. The key players of the European used car market are Arnold Clark Automobiles limited, Lookers PLC, Pendragon PLC and Emil Frey Group are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

The major benefits of used car include cost-friendly, better for the environment, easily upgradable, slower depreciation, cheaper insurance costs, facilitates affordability, and no registration cost.

The used car market can be segmented on the basis of type (Pre-owned and Pre-registered); sales channel (Online and Offline); car age (Younger or Less than 8 Years and Others or More than Years); and by sourcing type (B2C and C2C).

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall European used car market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Country Coverage

France

Spain

UK

Germany

Italy

Belgium

Company Coverage

Arnold Clark Automobiles Limited

Lookers PLC

Pendragon PLC

Emil Frey Group

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction2.1 Used Car: An Overview2.1.1 Factors to Consider Before Buying a Used Car2.1.2 Benefits of Used Car2.2 Used Car Segmentation: An Overview2.2.1 Used Car Segmentation by Type2.2.2 Used Car Segmentation by Sales Channel2.2.3 Used Car Segmentation by Car Age2.2.4 Used Car Segmentation by Sourcing Type2.3 Online Used Car: An Overview2.3.1 Factors to Consider Before Buying a Online Used Car2.3.2 Benefits of Buying Used Cars Online

3. European Market Analysis3.1 European Used Car Market: An Analysis3.1.1 European Used Car Market By Value3.1.2 European Used Car Market By Sourcing Type (Business-to-Customer or B2C and Customer-to-Customer or C2C)3.1.3 European Used Car Market By Sales Channel (Online and Offline)3.2 European Used Car Market: Sales Channel Analysis3.2.1 European Offline Used Car Market by Value3.2.2 European Online Used Car Market by Value3.3 European Younger Used Car Market: An Analysis3.3.1 European Younger Used Car Market by Value3.3.2 European Younger Used Car Market by Volume3.3.3 European Younger Used Car Market By Type (Pre-Owned and Pre-Registered)3.3.4 European Younger Used Car Market By Region ( United Kingdom (UK), Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, and Rest of Europe)3.3.5 European Younger Used Car Market Volume By Sales Channel (Offline and Online)3.3.6 European Younger Used Car Market Volume by Sourcing Type (Business-to-Customer or B2C and Customer-to-Customer or C2C)3.4 European Younger Used Car Market: Type Analysis3.4.1 European Pre-Owned Younger Used Car Market By Value3.4.2 European Pre-Registered Younger Used Car Market By Value3.5 European Younger Used Car Market: Sales Channel Analysis3.5.1 European Online Younger Used Car Market By Volume3.5.2 European Offline Younger Used Car Market By Volume

4. European Regional Market Analysis4.1 Younger Used Car Market by Value4.2 Younger Used Car Market by Type (Pre-Owned and Pre-Registered)4.3 Pre-Owned Younger Used Car Market By Value4.4 Pre-Registered Younger Used Car Market By Value4.5 Younger Used Car Market By Sales Channel (Offline and Online)4.6 Offline Younger Used Car Market By Value4.7 Online Younger Used Car Market By Value

5. Impact of COVID-195.1 Impact of COVID-195.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Used Car Market5.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Online Used Car Market5.1.3 Post COVID-19 Outlook

6. Market Dynamics6.1 Growth Drivers6.1.1 Rising Disposable Income6.1.2 Increase in Urban Population6.1.3 Rising Online Sales of Used Cars6.1.4 Growing Total Population6.1.5 Growing Benefits of Used Cars Over New Cars6.2 Challenges6.2.1 Economic Slowdown6.2.2 Difficulty in Financing of Used Car6.2.3 Lack of Standardization and Unorganized Regulations 6.3 Market Trends6.3.1 Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs)6.3.2 Demand For Car Sharing Services6.3.3 Use of Dealership Management System6.3.4 Use of Big Data Analysis6.3.5 Growing Demand for Luxury Used Cars

7. Competitive Landscape7.1 European Used Car Market Players: Key Comparison7.2 European Used Car Market Players by Sales CAGR

8. Company Profiles8.1 Business Overview8.2 Financial Overview8.3 Business Strategy

