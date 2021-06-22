European Union And Center For Strategic And International Studies Host 10th Annual EU Defense Washington Forum

The Delegation of the European Union to the United States' flagship transatlantic security and defense conference takes place virtually on June 28-29

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 28-29, the Delegation of the European Union to the United States and the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) will host the 2021 EU Defense Washington Forum, an annual conference dedicated to strengthening EU-U.S. cooperation on security and defense.

Now in its 10th year, the EU Defense Washington Forum brings together leading stakeholders and experts from the transatlantic security, defense and diplomatic communities for a timely analysis of critical issues, such as security implications of climate change, including in the Arctic; strategic competition with China and Russia; emerging and disruptive technologies; security challenges and responses relating to Africa; and hybrid threats.

Confirmed speakers include EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, the Defense Ministers of Canada, Denmark and Portugal, U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor, Jonathan Finer, and General Stephen J. Townsend, Commander, U.S. Africa Command, as well as over 25 leading EU and U.S. stakeholders and experts from the transatlantic security, defense and diplomatic communities.

The Forum will be held from 9:00 AM ET to 12:30 PM ET on Monday, June 28 and on Tuesday, June 29.

