European UCaaS Market Report 2021: Technology Developers And Providers Will Continue Innovating At A Rapid Pace And Deliver New Features And Services

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in the European UCaaS Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides an in-depth analysis of trends, growth factors and growth opportunities in the European UCaaS market.

It provides user and revenue forecasts, competitor market share analyses, and customer data on business goals, IT challenges, investment priorities and cloud services adoption. Market participants can leverage the findings of this study to build sustainable business models and growth strategies.

UCaaS providers will pursue untapped opportunities among new customer segments, including SOHOs and micro-businesses, frontline workers, mid-market and large enterprises. International providers will enter the European markets and European providers will seek to expand internationally, creating new levels of competition.

COVID-19 has wreaked havoc across Europe and worldwide. It has considerably impacted supply chains and commerce patterns, GDP growth rates, travel, employment and technology investments.

In 2020, the European Union (27 countries) experienced a GDP decline of 5.9%; the Euro Area (19 countries) GDP declined by 6.3%; Spain and Italy were among those most severely impacted with 10.8% and 8.9% GDP declines, respectively.

The data show that for 68% of European businesses, COVID-19 has either accelerated or has had no impact on digital technology investments. However, many businesses are delaying purchase decisions and solution rollouts due to continued economic challenges and the need to rationalize technology strategies in view of drastically changing work styles.

Businesses and individuals limiting travel and shifting to work from home to avoid contagion have been key to the growth of certain applications, such as soft clients, video conferencing and team messaging. Cloud calling services have not received the same boost as a temporary solution to ensure teams and workflows remain productive. However, it is likely that greater awareness of the agility and functionality that cloud communications services can deliver bodes well for future growth.

Truly economical and agile UCaaS solutions - from packaging and pricing to provisioning and management - have seen growth during the pandemic to support remote work and the distributed workforce. SMBs and small/temporary remote teams adopted plug-and-play solutions via digital channels or bundled with connectivity services.

UCaaS bundled with mobile services, such as those common in the Nordic countries, or included as part of broader productivity and collaboration suites, such as Microsoft 365, experienced more rapid adoption throughout the turbulent months of 2020 and 2021.

As various trends set in motion by the pandemic offset each other, UCaaS user growth will be slightly less than anticipated in 2021 due to the lagging impact of the recession on the telecom sector. Most likely we will revert to a stronger growth trajectory sometime in 2022 as businesses adopt UCaaS for its compelling agility benefits and reduced CAPEX requirements.

Technology developers and UCaaS providers will continue innovating at a rapid pace and deliver new features and services, as well as leverage new business models to raise UCaaS appeal among a larger customer audience and drive adoption. Agile development, cloud architectures, containerization, micro-services, mobile-first and video-first solutions will represent key enablers of accelerated innovation and more cost-effective provider operations.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Executive Dashboard

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Market Definitions

Scope and Market Definitions

2. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Strategic Imperatives for UCaaS Providers

3. Growth Environment & Market Trends

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Environment and Market Trends

Key Business Goals

Impact of COVID-19 on the Organization

Top Industries for Increased Remote Work Due to COVID-19

Top Industries with Low Employee Morale Due to Covid-19

Top it Challenges in Supporting Remote Work

COVID-19 Impact on Technology Investments

COVID-19 Impact on Digital Transformation Objectives

COVID-19 Impact on Technology to Monitor Office Safety

COVID-19 Impact on Technologies for Remote Workers

Growth Drivers for the UCaaS Market

Future Investment Prioritization

Future Deployment "In The Cloud"

Communications and Collaboration Investment Drivers

Communications and Collaboration Investment Factors

Growth Restraints for the UCaaS Market

Factors Determining not to Invest in or Use Communications and Collaboration

4. Growth Forecasts

Forecast Assumptions, Total UCaaS Market

Installed Users and Revenue Forecast, Total UCaaS Market

Net New User Forecast, Total UCaaS Market

Installed Users Forecast by Region, Total UCaaS Market

Installed Users and Revenue Forecast Analysis, UCaaS Market

Pricing Trends and Forecast, Total UCaaS Market

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis, Total UCaaS Market

Demand Analysis

Demand Analysis Discussion

User Penetration by Region

Demand Analysis - Penetration by Region

Percent Installed Users by Customer Size

Demand Analysis - Penetration by Customer Size

Desktop and Mobile Soft Clients and Native Mobile Dialer Penetration of Installed Users

Demand Analysis - Soft Clients, Meetings and Chat

5. Competitor Analysis

Service Provider Market Share Analysis by Installed Users, Total UCaaS Market

Competitive Dynamics

Cloud Provider Selection Criteria

Platform Vendor Market Share Analysis by Installed Users, Total UCaas Market

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunities

Contact Center

Mobile-first UCaaS

Advanced Collaboration

International Expansion

Flexible Packaging and Pricing

Extensible, Programmable Platforms

Vertical Strategies and Frontliner Focus

Direct Routing and Operator Connect Services for Microsoft Teams

7. The Last Word

