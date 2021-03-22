European Telehealth Market Report 2021: Expansion In Consumer Health And Improved Access To Care Spur New Growth Opportunities
DUBLIN, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Innovative Business Models Powering the Telehealth Market in Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report reviews the key factors driving telehealth adoption in Europe. It also assesses the readiness and attractiveness of countries as opportunity areas for telehealth vendors. Europe offers diverse growth opportunities; however, deployment is not easy. This report also examines the regulatory and reimbursement guidelines for telehealth in key European countries.
As the rapid spread and impact of COVID-19 continue to cripple healthcare sector providers across Europe, telehealth is emerging as a boon in ensuring efficient access to essential healthcare services. Primary care appointments took a major downturn as people avoided them largely until necessary or were unable to have routine face-to-face visits due to the lockdowns and social distancing measures at the beginning of the pandemic.
This became difficult for patients with chronic conditions or those requiring acute and urgent care. Healthcare providers soon turned toward digital health vendors to ensure continuity of care via digital solutions - telehealth - a mix of virtual visits, remote monitoring tools, mHealth, and emergency response systems.
Governments across Europe have been quick to react and deploy new reimbursement policies that take into account the new care delivery models. While some countries in Europe have rapidly deployed solutions, others have lagged behind due to the lack of preparedness of their healthcare IT systems.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Telehealth Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Executive Summary, Telehealth Market
- Key 2020 Trends, Telehealth Market
Growth Opportunity Analysis, Telehealth Market
- Telehealth Market Scope of Analysis
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Key Growth Metrics for the Telehealth Market
- Healthcare Ecosystem in Europe
- Solutions Landscape, Telehealth Market
- Telehealth Market Definition and Segmentation
- Geographical Segmentation, Telehealth Market
- Virtual Visit Elements, Telehealth Market
- Virtual Visit Reimbursements by Region, Telehealth Market
- Evolution of Remote Patient Monitoring, Telehealth Market
- Typical Setup of Remote Patient Monitoring, Telehealth Market
- Information Flow in a Typical RPM Setup, Telehealth Market
- RPM Interface with IT Solutions, Telehealth Market
- mHealth, Telehealth Market
- Advantages of Telehealth
- B2B vs B2C Virtual Visit Vendor Business Models, Telehealth Market
- Commonly Used Application Areas, Telehealth Market
- Foundation to Build a Successful Telehealth Ecosystem
- Common Services (HIMSS Survey Findings), Telehealth Market
- Vendor Ecosystem, Telehealth Market
- Key Competitors for the Telehealth Market
- Investment Landscape, Telehealth Market
- Growth Drivers for the Telehealth Market
- Growth Restraints for the Telehealth Market
- Forecast Assumptions, Telehealth Market
- Key Growth Metrics for the Telehealth Market
- Revenue Forecast, Telehealth Market
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Telehealth Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis, Telehealth Market
Regional Analysis, Telehealth Market
- Country Comparison, Telehealth Market
Growth Opportunity Analysis, Telehealth in the United Kingdom
- Key Growth Metrics for the UK Telehealth Market
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type, UK Telehealth Market
- Country Overview: United Kingdom
Growth Opportunity Analysis, Telehealth in Germany
- Key Growth Metrics for Telehealth in Germany
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Telehealth in Germany
- Country Overview: Germany
- Virtual Visit Reimbursements, Telehealth in Germany
Growth Opportunity Analysis, Telehealth in France
- Key Growth Metrics for Telehealth in France
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Telehealth in France
- Country Overview: France
- Virtual Visit Reimbursements, Telehealth in France
Growth Opportunity Analysis, Telehealth in Spain
- Key Growth Metrics for Telehealth in Spain
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Telehealth in Spain
- Country Overview: Spain
Growth Opportunity Analysis, Telehealth in Italy
- Key Growth Metrics for Telehealth in Italy
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Telehealth in Italy
- Country Overview: Italy
Growth Opportunity Analysis, Telehealth in the Nordics
- Key Growth Metrics for Telehealth in the Nordics
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Telehealth in the Nordics
- Country Overview: Nordics
Growth Opportunity Analysis, Telehealth in Benelux
- Key Growth Metrics for Telehealth in Benelux
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Telehealth in Benelux
- Country Overview: Benelux
Growth Opportunity Universe, Telehealth Market
- Growth Opportunity 1: Telehealth Solutions for Behavioral Health
- Growth Opportunity 2: Estonia and the Nordics Launching Highly Sophisticated Telehealth Services
- Growth Opportunity 3: RPM for Real-World Evidence Collection
- Growth Opportunity 4: Doctor-to-Doctor Communication
- Growth Opportunity 5: Consumer Wearables to Cater to the Entire Care Continuum Needs
- Strategic Imperatives Post-COVID-19, Telehealth Market
Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pmi8np
Media Contact:
Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/european-telehealth-market-report-2021-expansion-in-consumer-health-and-improved-access-to-care-spur-new-growth-opportunities-301253021.html
SOURCE Research and Markets