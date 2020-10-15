European Smart Design From Poland: Polish National Showroom At High Point Market Is Now Open

WARSAW, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest furniture fair in the USA is held on October 13-21, 2020, in High Point, North Carolina.

WARSAW, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest furniture fair in the USA is held on October 13-21, 2020, in High Point, North Carolina. This is a particularly important edition for the Polish furniture industry, because for the first time in history visitors will have the opportunity to see the national showroom presenting 7 Polish brands. For the American market, it is a great opportunity to explore the diverse offer of the second largest furniture exporter in the world, which is Poland, and as a result to acquire a valuable business partner.

The Polish showroom at HPMKT was created as part of the European Smart Design from Poland project - the initiative of the Polish Chamber of Commerce of Furniture Manufacturers and the Polish National Foundation. 7 leading Polish furniture brands have worked together to present a joint Polish offer for an important furniture market, i.e. the United States. The following brands are participating in the project: Benix, Black Red White, Gala Collezione, Raw, Szynaka Meble, Vzór and Zieta Studio.

The quality of Benix luxurious furniture is based on the many years of experience in the manufacturing, with emphasis on comfort, relaxation, and many other additional functions.

Black Red White company implements projects around the world and has the largest offers on the market: classic and modern room furniture, kitchen and upholstered furniture, chairs and tables.

Gala Collezione specializes in the production of furniture that adapts to the user's lifestyle, in particular modular and multi-functional furniture, equipped with electrically controlled functions, recliners and sofa-bed systems.

Polish company Raw has been creating furniture inspired by authenticity of raw natural materials. Each piece of furniture of solid wood is made personally by skilled employees.

Szynaka Meble is a multigenerational family company with roots in furniture industry since 1957. The company is a leading furniture manufacturer present in over 60 countries around the world.

Vzór aims at creating collections based on the timeless icons of Polish mid-century furniture designers with ideas of prominent contemporary creators.

Zieta Studio company, led by Oskar Zięta, is an interdisciplinary team of professionalists supported by production and implementation workers. Organic forms and fresh, futuristic shapes is what makes Oskar Zięta's designs absolutely mesmerizing.

More information about the European Smart Design from Poland project and the Polish furniture at HPMKT can be found on the website: http://pl.furniture/.

Contact Details:Press Office: Justyna Kowalska press@profundo.pl +48 608 032 216

Expert of the Polish Chamber of Commerce of Furniture Manufacturers Tomasz Wiktorski tomasz.wiktorski@brstudio.eu+1 336 781 7680

