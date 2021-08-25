European Medical Equipment Maintenance Market (2021 To 2026) - Innovation In Service Offerings And Use Of IoT Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Medical Equipment Maintenance Market by Device (Imaging (MRI, CT, X-ray, mammography), Endoscopy, Monitoring, Dental, Lab Devices), Provider (OEM, ISO), Service (Preventive, Corrective), End User (Hospital, ASCs, Clinic) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European medical equipment maintenance market is projected to reach USD 19.0 billion by 2026 from USD 12.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

The growth of this market is mainly driven by the growth in the associated equipment markets, rising focus on preventive medical equipment maintenance, adoption of innovative funding mechanisms, and the increasing purchase of refurbished medical systems.

In terms of service provider, segment to register significant growth during the forecast period

Based on the service provider, the European medical equipment maintenance market is segmented into multi-vendor OEMs, single-vendor OEMs, ISOs, and in-house maintenance. OEMs provide a wide range of services, such as corrective maintenance, operational maintenance, planned maintenance, and extended warranty, along with insurance maintenance programs. Thus rising demand for multi-vendor OEMs services has led to the growth of the multi-vendor OEMs segment.

In terms service type, preventive maintenance segment to register significant growth during the forecast period

Based on the service type, the European medical equipment maintenance market is segmented into corrective, preventive, and operational maintenance. The Preventive maintenance segment accounted for a larger share of in the market in 2020.Preventive maintenance is carried out for life support devices, equipment used for diagnosis and treatment, and devices that significantly impact the safety of patients (such as defibrillators, ECG machines, pulse oximeters, infusion pumps, and electrosurgical units).Preventive maintenance is critical for equipment present in radiology departments due to mandatory certifications and regulations, as well as the high cost of equipment. Benefits of preventive maintenance to support the growth of this segment

Diagnostic imaging equipment segment is expected to account for the largest share of the European medical equipment maintenance market, by the device type

On the basis of device type, the European medical equipment maintenance market has been segmented into diagnostic imaging equipment, patient monitoring & life support devices, endoscopic devices, surgical equipment, ophthalmology equipment, medical lasers, electrosurgical equipment, radiotherapy devices, dental equipment, laboratory equipment, and durable medical equipment.Based on modality, this market segment is divided into CT scanners, MRI systems, X-ray systems, ultrasound systems, angiography systems, nuclear imaging equipment (PET/SPECT), mammography systems, and fluoroscopy systems. There is a significant demand for related maintenance services to avoid any possibility of equipment breakdown/downtime.This market is primarily driven by the increasing number of diagnostic imaging procedures across the globe. A rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases is also expected to propel the use of advanced imaging equipment and subsequently drive the demand for associated maintenance services.

German market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The German market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period majorly due to growth of service providers and favourable investments scenario and evolving healthcare infrastructure in the country.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Growth in the associated equipment markets5.2.1.2 Rising focus on preventive medical equipment maintenance5.2.1.3 Adoption of innovative funding mechanisms5.2.1.4 Increasing purchase of refurbished medical systems5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High initial cost and significant maintenance expenditure5.2.2.2 Fiscal unsustainability due to wasteful spending5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Innovation in service offerings and use of IoT5.2.3.2 Emergence of ISOs5.2.3.3 Emerging markets across Central and Eastern Europe5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Survival of players in a highly fragmented and competitive market5.2.4.2 Compliance issues with new MDR regulations and the Golden Rule5.2.4.3 Dearth of skilled technicians and biomedical engineers5.2.5 Trends5.2.5.1 Preference for multi-vendor contracts5.2.5.2 Consolidation of dialysis centers and hospitals5.2.5.3 Managed equipment service providers and group purchasing5.2.5.4 Equipment maintenance insurance tools for imaging centers5.3 Ecosystem Coverage5.4 Value Chain Analysis5.5 Supply Chain Analysis5.6 Porter'S Five forces Analysis5.7 Impact of COVID-19 On the European Medical Equipment Maintenance Market5.8 Reclassification of Medical Devices Under the New MDR Regulations5.8.1 Classification of Non-Invasive Devices5.8.2 Classification of Invasive Devices5.8.3 Classification of Active Devices5.8.4 Classification of Nanomaterials5.8.5 Special Rules

6 Regulatory Standards6.1 Introduction6.2 ISO Standards6.2.1 ISO 9001:20156.2.2 ISO 13485:2016

7 European Medical Equipment Maintenance Market, by Device Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Diagnostic Imaging Equipment7.2.1 MRI Systems7.2.1.1 Increasing demand for MRI procedures to fuel the demand for maintenance services7.2.2 CT Scanners7.2.2.1 CT scanners need specialized engineers and technicians trained to execute the servicing of equipment7.2.3 X-Ray Systems7.2.3.1 Demand for OEM-based X-ray maintenance services is expected to increase among ends users7.2.4 Ultrasound Systems7.2.4.1 Demand for preventive maintenance for ultrasound devices is high among end users7.2.5 Angiography Systems7.2.5.1 Growing obsolescence of angiography equipment to drive the demand for maintenance services7.2.6 Mammography Systems7.2.6.1 Preference for mammography over general breast ultrasound to drive the growth of this market segment7.2.7 Nuclear Imaging Systems (PET/SPECT)7.2.7.1 Hybrid systems hold greater prospects of dominating the nuclear imaging systems maintenance services market in the near future7.2.8 Fluoroscopy Systems7.2.8.1 Increasing adoption of refurbished fluoroscopy equipment to support the demand for maintenance services7.3 Patient Monitoring & Life Support Devices7.3.1 Ventilators7.3.1.1 The COVID-19 pandemic has driven the demand for ventilators and the related maintenance services7.3.2 Anesthesia Monitoring Equipment7.3.2.1 Stringent regulatory guidelines are in place for the maintenance of anesthesia monitoring equipment7.3.3 Dialysis Equipment7.3.3.1 Growing number of renal care centers to drive the demand for corresponding maintenance services7.3.4 Infusion Pumps7.3.4.1 Growing adoption of specialty infusion pumps and rental infusion pumps to drive the growth of this market segment7.3.5 Other Patient Monitoring & Life Support Devices7.4 Endoscopic Devices7.4.1 The Demand for Affordable Services for Endoscopic Devices Is Increasing7.5 Surgical Instruments7.5.1 Increasing Number of Surgeries Performed Across Europe Is Driving the Growth of This Market Segment7.6 Ophthalmology Equipment7.6.1 High Equipment Costs Driving the Focus On Preventive Maintenance Among End Users7.7 Medical Lasers7.7.1 Medical Lasers Are Extremely Fragile and Expensive and Thus Require Preventive Maintenance7.8 Electrosurgical Equipment7.8.1 Growing Adoption of SPVATs and Electrosurgery Devices Will Increase the Demand for Maintenance Services7.9 Radiotherapy Devices7.9.1 Stringent Regulatory Guidelines To Support the Demand for Preventive Maintenance7.10 Dental Equipment7.10.1 Dental Radiology Equipment7.10.1.1 Technological complexity of dental radiology equipment to drive the demand for maintenance services7.10.2 Dental Laser Devices7.10.2.1 Sophisticated maintenance workflow offered by service providers to drive the demand for services7.10.3 Other Dental Equipment7.11 Laboratory Equipment7.11.1 Increased Laboratory Automation To Drive the Demand for Laboratory Equipment Maintenance Services7.12 Durable Medical Equipment7.12.1 Growing Awareness About In-House Maintenance Services To Impact the Growth of This Market Segment

8 European Medical Equipment Maintenance Market, by Service Type8.1 Introduction8.2 Preventive Maintenance8.2.1 Benefits of Preventive Maintenance To Support the Growth of This Segment8.3 Corrective Maintenance8.3.1 Online Availability of Multi-Vendor Medical Device Spare Parts To Streamline the Workflow for Corrective Maintenance8.4 Operational Maintenance8.4.1 Growing Awareness of Operational Maintenance Among End Users To Drive the Growth of This Market Segment

9 European Medical Equipment Maintenance Market, by Service Provider9.1 Introduction9.2 Multi-Vendor OEMs9.2.1 Availability of 24/7 Remote Services Driving the Preference for Multi-Vendor OEMs9.3 Single-Vendor OEMs9.3.1 Complexity In Managing Contracts To Hinder the Growth of This Market Segment9.4 Independent Service Organizations9.4.1 Lower Cost of Contracts Is Likely To Support the Growth of This Market Segment9.5 In-House Maintenance9.5.1 Quick Response Time for Breakdowns Is Likely To Support the Growth of This Market Segment

10 European Medical Equipment Maintenance Market, by End User10.1 Introduction10.2 Hospitals10.2.1 Increasing Number of Surgeries To Support the Growth of This End-User Segment10.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers10.3.1 Patients Are Increasingly Opting for Ambulatory Surgical Centers As A More Convenient Alternative To Hospital-Based Outpatient Procedures10.4 Dental Clinics & Specialty Clinics10.4.1 Preference for Specialty Clinics Is Growing Owing To their Greater Versatility10.5 Diagnostic Imaging Centers10.5.1 Increasing Number of Private Imaging Centers Is Contributing To Market Growth10.6 Dialysis Centers10.6.1 Increasing Number of Dialysis Centers To Increase the Demand for Maintenance Services10.7 Other End Users

11 European Medical Equipment Maintenance Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Revenue Share Analysis of Top Market Players12.3 Global Market Share Analysis (2020)12.4 Competitive Scenario ( January 2017 To July 2021)12.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant12.5.1 Stars12.5.2 Emerging Leaders12.5.3 Pervasive Players12.5.4 Participants

13 Company Profiles13.1 Major Players13.1.1 GE Healthcare (General Electric Company)13.1.2 Siemens Healthineers (A Subsidiary of Siemens Group)13.1.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V.13.1.4 Medtronic Plc13.1.5 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation13.2 Other Players13.2.1 Olympus Corporation13.2.2 Canon Inc.13.2.3 Dragerwerk AG & Co. KgaA13.2.4 Hitachi, Ltd. 13.2.5 B. Braun Melsungen AG13.2.6 Althea Group13.2.7 Agfa-Gevaert N.V.13.2.8 BCAS Bio-Medical Services Ltd.13.2.9 Agenor Mantenimientos 13.2.10 Grupo Empresarial Electromedico 13.2.11 Carestream Health 13.2.12 Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg 13.2.13 Alliance Medical 13.2.14 Avensys UK Ltd. 13.2.15 Aramark Services, Inc.

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/387jyw

Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/european-medical-equipment-maintenance-market-2021-to-2026---innovation-in-service-offerings-and-use-of-iot-presents-opportunities-301362833.html

SOURCE Research and Markets